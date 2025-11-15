BJP's Sunil Kumar Pintu, whose ‘obscene’ videos had surfaced online, wins Sitamarhi

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Sunil Kumar Pintu won the Sitamarhi assembly constituency in 2025 Bihar polls, results of which were declared on Friday. However, Pintu's win and journey during these polls was not devoid of controversies as alleged obscene videos of him surfaced on social media days ahead of the first phase of voting on November 6. Sunil Kumar Pintu has also served as member of the 17th Lok Sabha when he was a part of Nitish Kumar's Janta Dal (United)(X/@sunilkrpintu)

Pintu, who has also previously served as the member of Lok Sabha from Janata Dal (United), filed an FIR ahead of the first phase of voting with the cyber cell after some allegedly obscene videos of him, which he said were fake, went viral on social media.

In the FIR, he said that those videos were part of a conspiracy hatched by his opponents right ahead of the polls to tarnish his reputation and political image, according to a report by Live Hindustan. Pintu also said that this was not the first time something like this has happened and that in 2023 as well, similar videos had surfaced.

One of the clips that surfaced on social media purportedly showed a man getting involved in an obscene act with a woman and another showed in engaging in an improper act over a video call. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of either of the clips.

Sunil Kumar Pintu wins from Sitamarhi

Despite the controversies, Sunil Kumar Pintu won the key Sitamarhi seat from Bharatiya Janata Party's ticket with 103952 votes as opposed to RJD candidate Sunil Kumar's 98243 votes.

Sitamarhi had voted during the second phase of Bihar assembly polls on November 11.

Previously, Pintu has also served as member of the 17th Lok Sabha when he was a part of Nitish Kumar's Janta Dal (United).