BJP’s twin strategy for 2027: Focus on seats lost in 2022, Dalit outreach

: In a two-pronged campaign with an eye on the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is focusing on the seats it lost in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls and reaching out to Scheduled Caste (SC) voters who, the party feels, were taken in by the Opposition’s propaganda during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state. BJP state general secretary Dharampal Singh (HT)

Spearheading this drive, BJP state general secretary (Organisation) Dharampal Singh has begun extensive district tours, concentrating on regions that include the lost assembly segments. During these visits, Singh is not only mobilising the party’s grassroots cadre but also reaching out directly to Dalits and other marginalised communities.

The party has decided to reach each voter in over 125 assembly constituencies it lost in 2022. On its own, the BJP won 255 seats in 2022. Another 18 seats were won by its allies the Apna Dal (Soney Lal) and the NISHAD party. In 2017, the BJP came to power with an absolute majority, winning 312 seats on its own.

Another key part of the campaign is to counter the Opposition’s narrative regarding BR Ambedkar, the Constitution, and related issues. Party strategists believe the Opposition has been trying to sway Dalit sentiments by accusing the BJP of undermining Ambedkar’s legacy and constitutional values. The party is working hard to dispel the perception since the Lok Sabha polls that saw the BJP facing a setback from the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress alliance.

“We are working on the twin strategy keeping an eye on the 2027 assembly elections in the state,” BJP general secretary (organisation) Dharampal Singh told HT over the phone from Pratapgarh.

“On the one hand, we are focusing on the constituencies the party lost in 2022, on the other hand we are meeting Dalit voters under the Scheduled Caste Dialogue programme,” he added.

Singh said the BJP would build an organisational structure up to the booth level and reach out to every voter in all the assembly constituencies lost in 2022 in a bid to reverse the outcome in these seats in 2027.

“The SP-Congress alliance misled SC voters during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, misinforming them that the BJP, if voted to power again, will change BR Ambedkar’s Constitution. We are trying to remove this impression with facts and literature showing the BJP’s contribution to the uplift of Dalits.”

The BJP’s outreach programme is believed to be a conscious bid aimed at rebuilding the party’s connect with voters through targeted social engagements and grassroots activism, ensuring that the party regains lost ground well ahead of the 2027 elections.

The party’s poor performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls when it could win only 33 of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, continues to be a grim reminder of its weaknesses and the party has begun repairing the same in advance.