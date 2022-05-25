Home / India News / BJP’s SC/ST wing leader killed in Chennai: Police
Balachandar, president of Chennai Central SC/ST wing, was attacked between 6 pm and 7 pm. He was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Balachandar was killed by a group of unknown men in Chennai’s Chintadripet area on Tuesday, police said. (Representative Photo)
Published on May 25, 2022
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was killed by a group of unknown men in Chennai’s Chintadripet area on Tuesday, police said.

Balachandar, president of Chennai Central SC/ST wing, was attacked between 6 pm and 7 pm. He was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

“It is too early to provide any information. The murder took place in an area off the main road,” an official at Chintadripet police station said, adding that the accused are abconding.

According to a BJP leader, a family feud is likely to be the reason behind the attack.

Condemning the incident, state BJP chief K Annamalai tweeted: “There is no security for anyone here. The government is inactive and the police are of no use to the common man. The police must immediately find and arrest the killers.”

The attack came two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city.

