Black fungus toll in Karnataka jumps to 51

Bengaluru As many as 51 people have died due to Mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, so far in Karnataka. The state has so far reported 1,370 cases of black fungus, of which 27 patients have been discharged, while 1,292 are undergoing treatment, according to data shared by the state health department on Tuesday.

Dharwad, about 430 km from Bengaluru, accounted for 14 deaths so far, according to data, indicating that the disease has spread to most districts in Karnataka, which continues to remain in the grip of the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

The Karnataka government has formed a task force for black fungus besides initiating a death audit to determine the cause of the spike in infections.

However, there is a shortage of medicines to treat the disease, which has so far claimed 51 lives and infected hundreds more, including a 14-year-old and an 11-year-old in the mineral-rich district of Ballari, about 320 km from Bengaluru, news agency PTI reported.

Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said though the state is getting supply of medicines (Amphotericin–B), but it is not adequate.

“We are getting medicines, but it is not in proportion to our needs. Today also they have given us 1,400 vials but that is not enough,” Sudhakar added.

He said a multi-disciplinary approach is required to treat the ailment.

According to doctors and experts, a patient requires anywhere between 20-80 vials of this medicine.

“With sudden rise in demand for #Amphotericin–B, used in the treatment of #Mucormycosis, domestic production was ramped up immediately. Over 1.63 lakh vials are available from existing domestic manufacturers in May which is about 260% higher than production in April,” DV Sadananada Gowda, Union minister for chemicals and fertilizers said in a post on Twitter.

In another post on Twitter, he said over 270,000 vials of Amphotericin B have been allocated to states, union territories and central institutions from May 11-30. He added this was in addition to the supplies of 81,651 vials to states in the first week of May.

Bengaluru accounted for 557 of the total 1,370 cases of black fungus in the state followed by Dharwad (156 cases) and Kalabuargi with 104 infections, state health department data shows.

The Covid-19 pandemic has been accompanied by an increasing number of black fungus cases in several states of the country, adding to the challenges of spiralling health crisis in India.

The cause of white and black fungus, both distinguished by their pigmentation, has been attributed, among other reasons, to the possibility of contamination either due to low-quality cylinders or low-quality piping systems at intensive care units of the hospital. Authorities are even trying to see if there has been contamination at the industry level from where the oxygen is being supplied due to improper sterilisation or any other reasons. According to officials, the usage of ordinary tap water in ventilators could also be a possible reason for improper sterilisation.