Home / India News / BMC continues screening drive in Dharavi, 5 test Covid-19 positive in Dadar

BMC continues screening drive in Dharavi, 5 test Covid-19 positive in Dadar

Four persons have died of Covid-19 in Dharavi so far.

india Updated: Apr 11, 2020 16:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A door-to-door screening exercise at Dharavi in Mumbai on Saturday.
A door-to-door screening exercise at Dharavi in Mumbai on Saturday.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)
         

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday resumed a screening drive in Mumbai’s Dharavi area where four people have died of coronavirus so far.

The fourth person to die in Dharavi was an 80-year-old patient of Baliganagar who passed away at the Kasturba hospital on Saturday.

Dharavi has reported 28 positive cases of coronavirus cases till now.

The BMC is screening around 7.5 lakh population in Dharavi, India’s largest slum cluster. The screening which started on Friday will continue for around two more weeks.

Click here for full coronavirus coverage.

In the screening exercise, the temperatures of the residents will be recorded and they will be checked for symptoms of coronavirus. On Friday, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said the BMC will use drones to spray disinfectants in Dharavi. Tope also said drones will be used by Mumbai Police for “effective” implementation of the lockdown in densely populated areas

Meanwhile, five new cases from Mumbai’s Dadar area were reported on Saturday. Four cases are from one family who were high risk contact of one patient who was earlier tested positive from Dadar. The total number of positive cases in Dadar is now 11.

The number of people affected by coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 1,666 on Saturday after 92 new cases were reported.

Mumbai has reported most of the cases with over 1,000 till Friday. Sixty four people have died of Covid-19 in Mumbai.

