BMC official accidentally 'drinks' sanitiser instead of water
In a freak accident, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's joint municipal commissioner Ramesh Pawar drank sanitiser instead of water during the presentation of the budget on Wednesday. However, the official did not gulp the sanitiser down, he said, as the moment he tasted it, he understood that it was not water. "I thought I should drink water before starting my speech. So I lifted the bottle and drank. Bottles of water and sanitiser kept there were similar. So it happened. As soon as I drank it, I realised the mistake and didn't gulp it all the way down," Pawar said.
Maharashtra: At least 12 children given sanitiser instead of polio drops
News agency ANI has posted a video of the incident which shows soon after he was seen lifting the bottle of sanitiser and drinking from it, he was alerted. It is, however, visible in his reaction that he too understood the mistake. He drank water after the fiasco.
Watch the video
Though it is being assumed that the mistake did not cause the commissioner any harm as he did not gulp down the liquid, in an incident of gross negligence, mixing up of sanitiser and polio drops has been recently reported from Maharashtra. At least 12 children were given sanitiser instead of oral polio vaccine on Sunday in a village in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district. Their condition was stable.
