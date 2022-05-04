BMC officials reach Rana couple’s house over ‘illegal construction’ hours after bail

Officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday visited the residence of Maharashtra MP-MLA couple Navneet and Ravi Rana, both of whom got bail earlier in the day over a controversy related to chanting the Hanuman Chalisa. The BMC officials said the visit was related to an investigation over “illegal construction” in Mumbai's Khar area, adding that the civic body had sent a related notice to the couple earlier.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hours ago, a special court granted bail to the lawmaker couple who were arrested for giving a call to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thacheray’s residence. They were arrested even after calling off the plan.

The court warned them against committing a similar offence while on bail and that breach of the bail order would lead to its cancellation. The court further asked the couple to cooperate with investigators in the case.

Besides, the court asked police to issue an advance notice of 24 hours to them. The two were also not allowed to speak to the media on any subjects related to the case.

The couple’s advocate Rizwan Merchant said, “The court has granted bail to Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana. Some conditions have been imposed. They have been asked to cooperate in the investigation and interrogation. Police have also been directed to issue an advance notice of 24 hours to them.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“No hammering or tampering to be done with evidence. They are not allowed to give any sort of interview to the media. Hopefully, they will be released by today's evening," he said.

Also read: Raj Thackeray shares Bal Thackeray's old video amid Hanuman Chalisa row. Watch

The duo was arrested on April 13 after they called to chant the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in front of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's family residence ‘Matoshree’.

The couple had been booked under IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 34 (common intention). They also booked under Section 135 (violation of prohibitory orders of police) of the Maharashtra Police Act. Police later added Section 353 of the IPC in a second FIR which means "assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON