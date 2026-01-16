BMC won't declare winners in these 3 Mumbai wards. Here's why

As the counting is underway for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the counting of votes is halted in at least three seats in Mumbai. Election Commission of India (ECI) staff break the seal of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) as polling agents of various political parties look on before starting tabulation of votes at a counting centre for the Maharashtra state assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo by Indranil Mukherjee / AFP) (AFP)

The Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance has emerged as the winner in BMC polls, with BJP emerging as the largest party taking a lead in the Shiv Sena bastion after over two decades.

However, in at least three seats, the counting has been stopped due to error in EVM or a candidate raising objections over the election process.

In ward no 185, the counting of votes was briefly put on hold due to technical issues with the EVM. BJP candidates Ravi Raja was trailing behind Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate TM Jagdish after four rounds of counting. The State Election Commissioner later declared Jagdish as the winner from the seat.

Meanwhile, in Ward no 72, the result was put on hold due to alleged irregularities in the counting of votes for the BMC polls. Mamta Pankaj Yadav of BJP was leading on the seat.

In ward no 190, Vaishali Rajesh Patankar of SSUBT has approached officials and demanded recounting in the seat. Patankar said that the number shown in the EVM was not matching with the number given to the candidate.

The State Election Commission also reserved for Ward no 189 after an EVM machine reportedly failed to display the voting data. After the technical discrepancy with the EVM, the Election Commission decided to reserve and withhold the result until further verification is complete.

Civic polls see bogus voting, EVM glitches The polling was conducted to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra on Thursday, after reports of clashes and allegations of bogus voting and distribution of cash, as well as glitches in EVMs.

On Thursday, the Electronic Voting Machines developed snags in some wards in Nagpur, Amravati, Shirgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Kanya Vidyalaya), Akola (Pink Polling Center), and Dhule, an official said, according to PTI.

There were also incidents of bogus voting reported in Sangli, Virar, Thane (Kajuwadi), Malegaon (Ward 9), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Ward 24), Pune (Ward 3 and Ward 40), Ahilyanagar, and Pimpri Chinchwad (Golande School), officials said.