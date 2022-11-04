BMS hits at Centre, state govt for failing to reconstitute welfare labour bodies

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the labour arm of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has alleged that labour welfare bodies, whose terms have expired, have not been reconstituted by the Centre and state governments for several years.

BMS, which claims to have over 5,000 affiliated unions, includes tripartite committees of the unorganised sector, building construction, and contract labour, among others.

“The nation is devoid of such tripartite bodies to deliberate on the working of labour welfare, important changes in labour laws, serious issues in the labour sector, etc. This is a stalemate that has not occurred in the last few decades in the history of labour,” the union said in a resolution passed at the end of its three-day national office bearers meeting in Udaipur on Friday.

BMS criticised the Centre and state governments for progressively sidestepping labour welfare issues.

Alleging that labour welfare has been sidetracked during the last few decades of globalisation and the exploitation of workers has increased especially through the increasing casualisation and contractualisation, the union said, “this situation has reached an anarchical position as many of the important tripartite bodies are defunct both at the Central and state levels. Many important labour welfare and protection departments in the Ministries are working on an ad-hoc basis with officers functioning on an additional charge.”

It further alleged that these bodies are either not properly reconstituted or are defunct and without proper representation from the labour sector.

It said tripartite committees are being filled by the nominees from ministers or political parties. “Since many of the sectors in the unorganised category are directly under state laws, their welfare and the progress of the marginalised and unprotected sectors are in the doldrums,” it said.

“NITI Aayog, the highest policy-making body, is also totally disconnected from social organisations, including trade unions and is seeking their expertise from elsewhere,” it said in its resolution.

BMS also underlined that the sustainable development goals (SDG) set by the United Nations (UN) have not been deliberated with the trade unions.

