Board cancels bail of Pune boy who crushed 2 to death

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Pune cancelled the bail of the 17-year-old boy involved in the car crash that killed two people on Sunday and remanded him to 14 days’ custody, even as the bench stopped short of declaring its verdict on treating the minor as an adult in a crime that has prompted widespread uproar across the country. Early on Sunday morning, a 17-year-old boy, who was reportedly inebriated, was driving a Porsche sports car and knocked down two motorcycle-borne software engineers in Kalyani Nagar area of Pune. (PTI)

“The JJB communicated the operative order to us and the said juvenile accused has been sent to the remand home till June 5. The order on him being tried as an adult is awaited at the moment,” said Pune’s police chief Amitesh Kumar.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The boy’s father, one of Pune’s most prominent builders who was arrested in connection with the incident a day earlier, was on Wednesday remanded by a local court to police custody till May 24.

Pune police had on Tuesday filed a review petition before JJB, asking that the boy be tried as an adult and requesting a review of the May 19 order that granted him bail 15 hours after he was held, with a string of lenient conditions that triggered furore and allegations of leniency.

Advocate Prashant Patil, appearing for the boy, said the juvenile home will monitor the boy’s behaviour.

“The CCL (child in conflict with the law) has been directed to be sent to the observation home where his mental condition will be monitored by a psychiatrist,” Patil said.

“According to the procedure, JJB normally monitors the boy’s behaviour pattern including his mental state, de-addiction efforts for a period between 60 to 90 days after which JJB takes a call in such cases,” he said.

Early on Sunday morning, the minor, who was reportedly inebriated, was driving a Porsche sports car and knocked down two motorcycle-borne software engineers in Kalyani Nagar area of Pune.

The Porsche, which the builder bought this March, was running without a license plate as he had not yet paid the road tax, even as the minor was driving without a driver’s licence.

The builder has been booked under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act for failing to carry out his duties as a guardian. In addition, he has also been booked under sections 3 ,5, 199 (a) of the Motor Vehicles Act, officials said.

Police on Tuesday also arrested the owners of the two bars where the boy consumed alcohol and a member of the restaurant staff. On Wednesday, they arrested the property owners of the respective bars and another one of the employees, taking the total arrests in this case to seven.

All seven were sent to police custody till May 24.

The prosecution had initially demanded seven days’ police custody.

The case and the subsequent bail granted to the minor under provisions of the JJ Act drew sharp criticism and a flurry of protests. Under the bail conditions, the minor was required to work with Yerwada traffic police for 15 days and write an essay on the accident.

In one incident, protesters on Wednesday tried throw ink at the police in which the father was being transported to a local court in Shivajinagar at around 2.30pm, according to an official. “As per the preliminary information, four to five people belonging to some outfit tried to throw ink at the police vehicle escorting the father of the juvenile accused,” the official said, without giving further details.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra deputy chief minister and state home minister Devendra Fadnavis reached the commissionerate where he held a meeting with top police officers to discuss the investigation.

Fadnavis blamed JJB for its “lenient outlook” in the “face of two people’s deaths and which has caused outrage”. He added that the Pune Police had already moved an application calling the crime heinous, and seeking that the minor be tried as an adult.