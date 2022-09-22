Bobby Kataria gets anticipatory bail in smoking on SpiceJet plane row: Report

Social media influencer Bobby Kataria was on Thursday granted anticipatory bail in connection with a video showing him smoking on a SpiceJet flight which had triggered a massive row last month, said news agency ANI.

Kataria had moved an anticipatory bail plea in a Delhi Court in relation to an FIR registered against him for allegedly smoking on board during his journey from Dubai to Delhi on January 21, 2022, on the complaint of Spice Jet Ltd.

Delhi Police had taken cognizance of the incident and invoked section 3(1)(c) of the Suppression of Unlawful Act against the safety of the Civil Aviation Act,1982.

The anticipatory bail plea was filed before the district and sessions judge of Patiala House Court.

A Delhi Court had issued a non-bailable Warrant against Kataria earlier this month.

In a video that surfaced in August, Kataria was seen smoking on a SpiceJet flight. According to media reports, the video was from January. A case was registered against Kataria.

Kataria was booked by the Delhi Police following a complaint registered by the airline manager. SpiceJet manager Jasbir Singh had requested the police to take action against Kataria for violating security and safety measures on board the flight.

The social media influencer had later justified his actions: "The video in which I was seen smoking is not a normal aeroplane, it was a dummy plane and that was a part of my shooting in Dubai. Taking lighter inside the plane is not allowed.”

(With agency inputs)

