Smoking on SpiceJet flight: Non-bailable warrant issued against Bobby Kataria

A non-bailable warrant was issued against social media influencer Bobby Kataria in connection with a video showing him smoking on a SpiceJet flight, reported news agency ANI. Kataria, who is being tracked by the police, will be arrested soon, DCP (IGI Airport) Tanu Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI. Kataria has reportedly been on the run since the case was registered against him.

"Our teams had recently raided one of his locations but he was not found there. A look out circular has already been issued against him. Now, the court has also issued a non-bailable warrant. The police have obtained a non-bailable warrant, now we will arrest him soon," the DCP said.

In a video that surfaced in August, Kataria was seen smoking on the flight. According to media reports, the video was from January. A case was registered against Kataria.

Kataria has been booked by the Delhi Police under Section 3(1)(C) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982 following the complaint registered by the airline manager. SpiceJet manager Jasbir Singh, who had registered the complaint, had requested the police to take action against Kataria for violating security and safety measures on board the flight.

It was also alleged that Kataria had uploaded pictures and videos on his social media accounts wherein he was seen with a lighter and smoking a cigarette on board SpiceJet flight number SG-706, dated January 2022.

The social media influencer had later justified his actions: "The video in which I was seen smoking is not a normal aeroplane, it was a dummy plane and that was a part of my shooting in Dubai. Taking lighter inside the plane is not allowed.”

