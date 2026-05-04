‘Bobby’ of Bengal: How Firhad Hakim’s Kolkata Port contest draws focus on urban transformation

Trinamool heavyweight, Mayor of Kolkata, and Bengal cabinet minister, Firhad Hakim, is contesting the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections from the Kolkata Port constituency. A key aide of chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Hakim—widely known by his nickname "Bobby"—is one of the most powerful faces in the state government. TMC party candidate Firhad Hakim for Kabitirtha Assembly constituency during an election campaign. (Utpal Sarkar)

Hakim’s 2026 campaign is built on his record of urban transformation. As Mayor, he has prioritised "Green and Clean Kolkata" initiatives and the revamp of slum areas into model residential zones.

On the campaign trail, he framed the election as a choice between "stable development" and the "political conspiracies" of the opposition, frequently dismissing investigations by central agencies as politically motivated attempts to stall the state’s progress.

Also Read: BJP fields Rakesh Singh from Kolkata Port seat hours after release from jail

Who is Firhad Hakim? Born on January 1, 1959, in Kolkata, Firhad Hakim is an alumnus of Heramba Chandra College, where he graduated with a degree in Commerce (B.Com) in 1979. His political roots are in South Kolkata’s Chetla neighborhood, where he began as a councilor in the late 1990s.

His father, Abdul Hakim, was a law officer for the Kolkata Port Trust, giving the minister a deep, lifelong connection to the very constituency he now represents. A major figure in Kolkata’s cultural life, he is the organizer-in-chief of the famous Chetla Agrani Durga Puja. He is married to Ismat Hakim, and the couple has three daughters.

About Kolkata Port Constituency The Kolkata Port constituency is a diverse, high-profile segment in South Kolkata. In his 2026 affidavit, Hakim declared total assets worth approximately ₹22.57 Crore, marking a 69% increase since 2021. His annual income saw an even sharper rise, jumping 160% to ₹1.71 Crore. His movable assets include significant investments in shares (Asian Paints, SBI, etc.) and bank deposits totaling over ₹7 Crore.

For the 2026 polls, Hakim faces a challenge from Rakesh Singh (BJP) and Aquib Gulzar (Congress). His campaign has focused on the "WhatsApp Mayor" initiative, highlighting his accessibility to citizens for grievance redressal. If re-elected, he has promised to eliminate waterlogging in the port area using new high-power pumping stations and to complete the "Light-and-Vibrant" city beautification project.

What happened in the previous elections? Firhad Hakim has been an MLA since 2009, when he first won the Alipore by-poll. He has represented the Kolkata Port seat since its creation in 2011. In the 2021 Assembly elections, he secured a dominant victory, defeating the BJP’s Awadh Kishore Gupta by a margin of over 68,000 votes, capturing nearly 69% of the vote share.

Prior to his 2026 run, Hakim’s career has seen both historic highs—becoming the first Muslim Mayor of Kolkata since independence—and legal challenges, including his brief arrest in 2021 in connection with the Narada sting operation.

His 2026 affidavit lists two pending criminal cases (CBI and ED investigations), which he maintains are part of a political vendetta. Polling in Kolkata Port was held on April 29, 2026, with Hakim expressing confidence that the city’s voters will "reward work over rhetoric."

(With inputs from local bureaus and ECI affidavits)