    Bodh Gaya , Gaya Town election results | Live updates

    By HT News Desk
    Published on: Nov 14, 2025 7:01:07 AM IST

    Live updates on election results for Bodh Gaya , Gaya Town seats in Bihar. Track vote counting trends announced by the Election Commission for these seats in the Bihar assembly elections.

    Counting begins in Bodh Gaya and Gaya Town, where AAP, Congress, and BJP candidates are locked in a three-cornered contest.
    The Election Commission is announcing results for Bodh Gaya and Gaya Townassembly seats in Bihar today. These constituencies are part of the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly for which counting of votes is underway. Polling for the Bihar assembly elections 2025 was held in November in two phases. The elections come amid a politically charged atmosphere with chief minister Nitish Kumar trying to retain his power amid a growing challenge from the opposition.

    In the previous 2020 assembly elections, the NDA — led by the BJP and JD(U) — had narrowly retained power with 125 seats, just above the majority mark of 122. This time, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U)-BJP alliance, backed by HAM and other NDA partners, is hoping to secure another term. On the other side, the RJD-Congress-led INDIA bloc, helmed by Tejashwi Yadav, aims to oust the long-serving CM, banking on anti-incumbency and promises of change.

    Also in the mix are the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) of Prashant Kishor, making its debut by contesting all 243 seats, and Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas), which seeks to play kingmaker in case of a close contest.

    Today’s election results, which you can track using this automated live blog, will show how Bihar’s voters have judged these competing claims and alliances in the assembly seats of Bodh Gaya , Gaya Town and the rest of the state.

    Nov 14, 2025 7:01:08 AM IST

    Who won in Bodh Gaya , Gaya Town constituencies in 2020

    Prem Kumar (BJP) retained Gaya Town in 2020 with an 11,898-vote victory over Akhauri Onkar Nath (INC). A senior BJP leader, Prem Kumar’s performance will again be critical for the party in the 2025 elections.
