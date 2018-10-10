Bodies of five brothers, aged 1-5 years, found floating in well in MP village: Police

The bodies of five children, all brothers aged between one and five years, were found floating in a well in a village of Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani district Wednesday while their parents were missing, police said.

The incident came to light in the morning when some residents of Chikli village in Barwani district, some 350 km southwest of Bhopal, spotted the bodies in the well and informed the police. The bodies, which seemed to have been in the water for at least 24 hours, were taken out and sent for postmortem. The children’s clothes were found lying near the well.

Barwani’s superintendent of police Vijay Khatri said all the boys were the son of Bhattar Singh from his two wives - Sangeeta who is the mother of four of them and Sunita who is mother of one child.

However, Singh and Sangeeta are now missing, he said, adding police talked to Sunita, who said that her husband had come to meet her at her father’s house in a nearby village on Sunday and had taken away her boy with him. She had come to Chikli on Tuesday, but on finding his house deserted, returned to her father’s house.

The SP said they are still not sure whether it is a case of accident or murder. “No one from the village has seen the boys being led by their parents to the well, which is right next to an unpaved road used by villagers. However, the fact that the parents are missing raises suspicion of possible foul play,” he added.

Police said the villagers told them that Singh had been away for quite some time as he was working as a labourer in Maharashtra and had returned recently. During his absence, both his wives were living at the houses of their parents.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 20:36 IST