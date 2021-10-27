Bodies of five trekkers recovered from Sunderdhunga Valley in Uttarakhand: SDRF

The bodies of five trekkers from Wednesday, who went missing during an expedition in the Himalayas last week, were on Tuesday recovered from Sunderdhunga Valley in Bageshwar district, about 360 kms away from Dehradun, officials said.

A team of state disaster response force (SDRF) is still at the spot to locate the group’s local guide, who also went missing during the extreme weather conditions on October 18, they added.

“The five bodies were recovered on Tuesday afternoon from the snow by the rescue team which began operations on October 21. The bodies were then airlifted to the nearby town of Kapkot in the evening and sent to hospital for post-mortem,” Bageshwar district magistrate (DM) Vineet Kumar said.

The five deceased and their local guide were part of a 10-member team who went missing in the heavy snowfall on October 18. Authorities were informed about the incident by another local guide who managed to come down, following which four people were rescued.

Two high-altitude rescue teams were sent to the spot on October 21 to trace the missing people, officials said.

The deceased were identified as Sagar Dey (27), Saritsekhar Das (37) and Chandrashekhar Das (32), all residents of Howrah district, Pritam Roy (27) of Nadia district and Sadan Basak (63) from Kolkata.

“The post-mortem examination of three bodies is completed while that of the other two is remaining. Also, the family members of three of the deceased have already reached Bageshwar. We have spoken to the resident commissioner of the West Bengal government. The bodies would be sent to Delhi in an ambulance from where they would be then flown to Kolkata,” the district magistrate said.

Officials had “received the photographs of the deceased people beforehand to help in ascertaining their identities”, he added.

Lalita Negi, SDRF media in-charge, informed that the two teams were involved in the search and rescue operation of the missing trekkers.

“One of the teams, which reached the spot on foot, have been searching for the missing since the past five days. Another team left by a chopper on Monday, which managed to spot the bodies but couldn’t retrieve them due to the inclement weather,” Negi said.

“On Tuesday, when the weather improved, the bodies were airlifted and brought down,” she added.