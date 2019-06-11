Bodies of man, woman found hanging from tree in UP’s Etah

Locals in Etah district of Uttar Pradesh found bodies of a man and a woman hanging from a tree in the vicinity on Tuesday morning.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Etah) Sanjay Kumar said, “We found two bodies hanging on a tree. The girl hails from a nearby village and the boy is from Shakir. We do not have more information about the duo as of now.”

“The age of the boy is around 23 years and the girl is 20-years-old. We have not received any missing complaint about of the two deceased,” he said.

When asked to comment whether it was a case of honour killing, Kumar said, “It will only be ascertained after further investigation.”

