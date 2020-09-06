Body of 13-year-old found in UP district

lucknow

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 03:14 IST

The body of a 13-year-old Dalit girl was found hanging in a hut in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday, the police said.

Family members alleged that it was a case of rape and murder and demanded a thorough investigation. The police said it appeared to be a case of suicide, but added they would prefer to wait for the postmortem report before coming to any conclusion.

Three minor girls were raped and murdered in Lakhimpur Kheri district between August 14 and September 3.

In the latest incident, the gril’s body was found hanging in a hut near the girl’s house in Gulaula village under the Neemgaon police station limits. Police said the family members informed them that the girl had gone to bed on Saturday night and was inside the house till 2 am, and her body was found hanging at around 7 am on Sunday.

The girl’s uncle submitted a written complaint against a local resident, his father, uncle and grandfather of kidnapping the girl when she was sleeping in the verandah of her house at around 2.30 am. The complainant alleged that the men hanged the body after murdering her; the girl’s father added the rape charge

Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police (SP) Satendra Kumar said a police team had been constituted to investigate the case. He said the picture will be clearer after the post-mortem examination report is received.

On September 3, a three-year-old girl was raped and murdered in a village under Singhai police station limits. The accused was arrested in a police encounter and sent to jail.

The body of a 17-year-old Dalit girl was found in a pond outside her village under Neemgaon police station limits on August 25. On August 14, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Isanagar police station area of the district. Police arrested two men and invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against them.