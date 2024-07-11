Body of missing 12-year-old found along railway tracks in Hassan

A 12-year-old boy, who was reported missing on Tuesday evening from Chikkahonnenahalli in Hassan taluk, was found dead beside a railway track on Wednesday afternoon, a police officer said. Police initially believed that the boy was attacked by a leopard, but have now registered a case of unnatural death. Initially believed to be a leopard attack, the police registered a case of unnatural death and began a probe. (File photo)

The officer said the deceased was identified as Kushal Gowda, son of Rupa and Venkatesh, residents of Chikkahonnenahalli in Hassan taluk.

Hassan rural police inspector DC Manju said: “We registered a case of a missing person based on a complaint by the deceased’s father, Venkatesh, on Wednesday.”

He quoted the father as staing that Kushal was playing hide and seek with other children near his house when he went missing around 5.30pm on Tuesday. Despite a search by his parents and villagers, the boy was not found.

Based on the information the neighbours, the forest officials began searching for the boy. The police were later called and the search continued till 9pm, the officer said.

He further said that the search resumed on Wednesday morning, but there were no signs of Kushal. Given the recent surge in leopard sightings in the area, the villagers initially thought he might have been taken by a leopard.

“A railway gangman, who passes by the track daily at around 8:30am, did not notice the body in the morning, but found it at 1:30pm, which raises suspicion. We have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. We are collecting CCTV footage from nearby areas,” the officer added.