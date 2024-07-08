Body of missing man found after two days

The body of a 28-year-old delivery man, who went missing on Friday, was retrieved from a stormwater drain on Sunday morning, a senior police officer aware of the matter said. The deceased lost control of his vehicle near the Jnanabharati metro station, collided with a road divider, and fell into the stormwater drain (File photo)

The officer said the incident took place at 10.30pm when the deceased, identified as Hemanth Kumar, who used to work at an online transport company porter, was allegedly going towards Batarayanapura from Jnanabharati on Mysore road on his two-wheeler. He allegedly lost control of his vehicle near the Jnanabharati metro station, collided with a road divider, and fell into the stormwater drain.

Upon receiving notification of the incident, authorities, including the police and fire brigade, initiated a search operation immediately.

A missing person case was registered at the Jnanabharati police station.

Jnanabharati police station inspector N Ravi said: “We conducted searches along with fire brigade personnel throughout Friday night and on Saturday. However, due to the rising water levels and swift currents in the canal because of rainfall, our efforts were hindered.”

“On Sunday morning, the body was finally recovered just 25 feet away from the accident site, approximately 2 km downstream from where he fell,” he said.

“We have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic accident,” he added.