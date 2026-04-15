9 killed, 15 injured in boiler blast at Chhattisgarh power plant

Nine workers were killed and 15 sustained injuries after a boiler exploded at a power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district on Tuesday, police said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolence and announced ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to next of kin of deceased and ₹50,000 for injured.

Sakti: Smoke billows after an explosion at a power plant, in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (PTI)

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According to preliminary information, the blast occurred in a boiler tube at the Vedanta Limited power plant in Singhitarai village in the afternoon, Sakti superintendent of police (SP) Prafull Thakur said. “Nine workers have died, and 15 have sustained injuries. Three victims were killed on the spot while the others succumbed to injuries at hospitals,” Thakur told reporters. The injured were undergoing treatment at hospitals in the neighbouring Raigarh district, the SP added.

As the area around the boiler remains extremely hot, workers and staff have been evacuated from the vicinity, the SP said, adding that rescue operations are still underway.

According to police, the identity of the deceased and injured workers was yet to be ascertained. The power plant management said in a statement: “An unfortunate incident occurred at one of the boiler units at our Singhitarai plant, involving personnel from our sub-contractor, NGSL (NTPC GE Power Services Limited), which operates and maintains the unit.”

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{{^usCountry}} The management said its immediate priority is to ensure the best possible medical assistance to those affected and that it is coordinating closely with medical teams and local authorities. “We are in the process of ascertaining details, and a thorough investigation has been initiated in coordination with our partner and relevant authorities,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The management said its immediate priority is to ensure the best possible medical assistance to those affected and that it is coordinating closely with medical teams and local authorities. “We are in the process of ascertaining details, and a thorough investigation has been initiated in coordination with our partner and relevant authorities,” the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai termed the incident “extremely tragic” and said the state government stands with the families of the deceased. Speaking to reporters in Raipur, he added that a probe will be conducted, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chief minister Vishnu Deo Sai termed the incident “extremely tragic” and said the state government stands with the families of the deceased. Speaking to reporters in Raipur, he added that a probe will be conducted, and strict action will be taken against those found responsible. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} State Congress chief Deepak Baij called the incident “extremely tragic,” and alleged that the accident was a result of negligence by the plant management and administration. Seeking a judicial probe, Baij alleged: “This is not an accident but a killing. Under BJP’s misgovernance, deaths in industrial accidents are not stopping.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} State Congress chief Deepak Baij called the incident “extremely tragic,” and alleged that the accident was a result of negligence by the plant management and administration. Seeking a judicial probe, Baij alleged: “This is not an accident but a killing. Under BJP’s misgovernance, deaths in industrial accidents are not stopping.” {{/usCountry}}

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He also demanded compensation of ₹1 crore each for the families of the deceased and ₹50 lakh for the injured.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritesh Mishra ...Read More State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years. Read Less

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