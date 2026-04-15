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9 killed, 15 injured in boiler blast at Chhattisgarh power plant

As the area around the boiler remains extremely hot, workers and staff have been evacuated from the vicinity, the SP said.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 07:09 am IST
By Ritesh Mishra
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Nine workers were killed and 15 sustained injuries after a boiler exploded at a power plant in Chhattisgarh’s Sakti district on Tuesday, police said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolence and announced ex gratia of 2 lakh to next of kin of deceased and 50,000 for injured.

Sakti: Smoke billows after an explosion at a power plant, in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district, Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (PTI)

According to preliminary information, the blast occurred in a boiler tube at the Vedanta Limited power plant in Singhitarai village in the afternoon, Sakti superintendent of police (SP) Prafull Thakur said. “Nine workers have died, and 15 have sustained injuries. Three victims were killed on the spot while the others succumbed to injuries at hospitals,” Thakur told reporters. The injured were undergoing treatment at hospitals in the neighbouring Raigarh district, the SP added.

As the area around the boiler remains extremely hot, workers and staff have been evacuated from the vicinity, the SP said, adding that rescue operations are still underway.

According to police, the identity of the deceased and injured workers was yet to be ascertained. The power plant management said in a statement: “An unfortunate incident occurred at one of the boiler units at our Singhitarai plant, involving personnel from our sub-contractor, NGSL (NTPC GE Power Services Limited), which operates and maintains the unit.”

He also demanded compensation of 1 crore each for the families of the deceased and 50 lakh for the injured.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ritesh Mishra

State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

power plant chhattisgarh
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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