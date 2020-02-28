e-paper
Home / India News / Bomb scare on Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani triggered by tweet turns out to be a hoax

Bomb scare on Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani triggered by tweet turns out to be a hoax

The person later apologised on Twitter claiming that he had tweeted under “mental stress” adding that his brother’s train had been delayed by four hours due to which he got “very angry.”

india Updated: Feb 28, 2020 22:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Following the search, the ministry of railways said it would take strict action “as per rules” against the false alarm.
Following the search, the ministry of railways said it would take strict action "as per rules" against the false alarm.
         

A tweet sent out on Friday by a passenger alleging the presence of five bombs on the Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express led the Indian Railways to halt the train midway at Dadri station to conduct a search. The tweet, however, turned out to be a hoax. Railway Protection Force DG Arun Kumar confirmed that the train was searched and “nothing was found”.

Railways deployed the local Government Railway Police (GRP) and a local police bomb squad at Dadri after receiving the complaint on Twitter.

“I want to inform that there are 5 bombs in a Train Rajdhani(12424) going from New Delhi to Kanpur Central. Please take some action on this quickly,” the tweet sent by Sanjeev Singh Gurjar at 4 PM on Friday said.

Following the search, the ministry of railways said it would take strict action “as per rules” against the false alarm.

The person later apologised on Twitter claiming that he had tweeted under “mental stress” adding that his brother’s train had been delayed by four hours due to which he got “very angry.”

