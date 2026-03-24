Bomb threat mail claims will 'blow up' Delhi Assembly, Vidhan Sabha metro

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday received a bomb threat e-mail that warned that the House and the Vidhan Sabha metro station would be “blown up”. Delhi cabinet ministers during the Delhi Assembly Budget Session 2026 at the Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi. (Hindustan Times/File)

The threat sparked inspection at the Delhi Assembly premises, videos accessed by HT showed. However, nothing suspicious has been found in the searches so far and necessary police arrangements are in place.

According to news agency ANI, the mail also contained threats to Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, EAM Dr S Jaishankar, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. However, HT couldn't confirm the veracity of this information.

The e-mail is the latest in a series of such bomb threats received in Delhi over the past few months, especially to schools.

Earlier this month, at least three banks and six schools in the city received bomb threat emails. Among the banks that received the threats were the Axis Bank branch in Connaught Place, State Bank of India AIIMS Branch and the SBI in east Delhi's Shahdara, news agency PTI had reported.

The six schools that reportedly received similar threat emails included Army Public School in Delhi Cantt, Salwan Public School, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Mira Public School in Janakpuri, Ramjas Public School and Ramjas School in Rajendra Nagar.

The threat had sparked an evacuation at schools but nothing suspicious was found upon inspection.