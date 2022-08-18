Bommai aims to bolster citizen assistance centre, get more services

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday instructed officials to add few more services to “GramaOne”, a single-point assistance centre for all citizen-centric activities at the village level, aimed at strengthening them.

The chief minister, who chaired a review meeting of the department of e-Governance here, asked officials to identify the services that could be provided at GramaOne centres, discuss it with departments concerned and then take necessary steps.

“The specialised services must be restricted to the districts concerned and provide the same through the GramaOne Centres. Opportunities could be created to offer micro banking, LPG booking and other services at the Centres,” Bommai was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

As many as 7,274 centres are functioning in all districts so far. In January 2022, a total of 66,520 transactions took place and it increased to 10,36,542 transactions in June, officials informed the chief minister.

Bommai suggested officials to experiment on providing the services of Atal JanaSnehi Kendra which are functioning in Hobli level at least in a few GramaOne centres.

Further, the release said private companies are coming forward to start data centres and a policy needs to be worked out to take services from those centres.

There was ample opportunity to make use of information available under Karnataka Geographic Information System (K-GIS) and to make the correct decision, the Chief Minister said, adding that departments must make use of this facility.