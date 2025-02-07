Bommai calls discord within BJP’s state unit ‘unfortunate’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed concern over the growing internal discord within the party’s state unit, calling it an unfortunate development. His remarks came close on the heels of an ongoing push by a faction within the Karnataka BJP to remove state party president BY Vijayendra — a move that the party high command has firmly rejected. Basavaraj Bommai (PTI)

The statement came as party insiders said that the BJP’s central command has dismissed these demands of the section of party leaders that has been lobbying for Vijayendra’s replacement. Additionally, BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, who had claimed that the rebel group met BJP national president JP Nadda, was reprimanded by the leadership for making a false statement to the media, the senior leaders added.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Bommai affirmed his confidence in the party’s leadership to address the situation. “I strongly believe that the central leadership will immediately focus on the developments in Karnataka BJP, hold discussions with all key leaders, and make an appropriate decision,” he said.

“The Congress government in Karnataka is plagued by misgovernance. Common people, farmers, and women are suffering, while incidents of violence and suicides are on the rise. At a time when the BJP should be leading the charge against this, internal differences within the party are regrettable,” he added.

Distancing himself from the rebel group, Bommai rejected suggestions that he was supporting efforts to replace Vijayendra. “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the BJP has provided efficient governance across the nation. The party’s decisions are final, and I do not support factionalism. Therefore, the question of me calling any group meeting does not arise,” he said.

Despite Bommai’s disavowal of the internal conflict, leaders revealed that the dissident faction had attempted to involve him in their campaign, particularly appealing to influential leaders from the Lingayat and Veerashaiva communities. The group had planned a follow-up meeting at Union minister V Somanna’s residence on February 10 to further develop a strategy in connection with the matter.

Bommai refused to back the rebel leaders despite their appeals, stating that he would adhere to the party’s decisions regarding leadership matters. This has further consolidated Vijayendra’s position as the Karnataka BJP chief.

However, Bommai reiterated his stance that unity within the party was paramount. “I am one of the many leaders making sincere efforts to bring everyone together. Both sides must remain patient and, under the guidance of Karnataka BJP’s senior-most leader and former chief minister BS Yediyurappa, as well as other senior leaders, we must sit together and resolve this issue through dialogue. If not, we must abide by the decision of the party leadership,” he added.

Meanwhile, the faction’s attempt to remove Vijayendra has suffered a major setback as the national leadership has not only refused to entertain their grievances but has also expressed displeasure over their actions, said those in the know of the development.

The rebel group had hoped to gain an audience with BJP National president Nadda and national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh but was instead sidelined. Their only notable interactions came through separate meetings between senior Dalit leader Arvind Limbavali and Nadda and former MLA Kumar Bangarappa with Santhosh.

“The national leadership’s firm stance has sent a clear message regarding the state unit’s leadership. The dissident leaders, who had expected to persuade the high command to replace Vijayendra, have now returned empty-handed from Delhi,” a senior leader said.

Some members of the group, disheartened by the outcome, have reportedly decided to travel to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela instead of returning directly to Karnataka, the leader added.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Suresh Gowda came out in strong support of Vijayendra, asserting that he had been leading the party effectively. He also called for disciplinary action against those attempting to destabilise the party. “Vijayendra has been leading the party effectively. Criticising former chief minister Yediyurappa is inappropriate. If party leaders themselves make negative statements against him, it will deeply hurt BJP workers. Leaders like MLA Yatnal should address their concerns within the party instead of going public,” Gowda said.