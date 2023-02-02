Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Booked under UAPA, Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walks out of UP jail

Booked under UAPA, Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walks out of UP jail

india news
Updated on Feb 02, 2023 10:22 AM IST

Kappan was arrested while on his way to cover the Hathras gangrape in 2020.

Journalist Siddique Kappan walks out of Lucknow jail.(ANI)
BySnehashish Roy

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan - who was booked by the Uttar Pradesh goverment under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) after being arrested while on his way to cover the Hathras gangrape in 2020 - has been released from jail after he was granted bail.

“I have come out of jail after 28 months. I want to thank the media for supporting me. False allegations were put against me. I am happy to be out now,” the journalist was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Snehashish Roy

Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able....view detail

Topics
uapa uttar pradesh kerala hathras
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP