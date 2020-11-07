‘Borders can be identified using maps’: Tripura CM to Mizoram amid standoff

india

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 13:47 IST

Amid standoff with Mizoram, Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb observed that a fight between two states does not look good and advised his counterpart in the neighbouring state to approach the Centre for resolving any inter-state border dispute.

Earlier, the Tripura government had ordered a probe after the names of 130 residents of a border village were included in voters’ list of Mizoram. Phuldungsei village, located at Kanchanpur sub division of North district of Tripura, has been accepted as part of Tripura state though its eastern side falls in Mizoram.

Mizoram’s Mamit district magistrate Lalrozama stated that a Tripura-based organisation SONGRONGMA planned to construct a Shiv temple at Thaidawr Ylang in the district without seeking permission from the state government.

In October, the Mizoram government imposed prohibitory orders in and around the village in Mamit district. The order was withdrawn after the Tripura government termed the move “highly objectionable”.

“The borders can be identified through maps. If Mizoram has any kind of objection and feels the need of demarcation of border, they can take up the matter with the Centre. Though we are separate states, we are part of India. It doesn’t look good if two states fight with each other,” Deb told the mediapersons at the Civil Secretariat on the sidelines of a programme on Friday evening.

He also said that Tripura provided permanent settlement to over 32,000 Bru migrants despite having the second largest population after Assam in the northeast, as per quadripartite pact of the MHA with the state governments of Tripura and Mizoram and leaders of Bru community in January.

In reference to Jammu and Kashmir, Deb said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah resolved the prolonged restriction imposed in Jammu and Kashmir due to Article 370 and Article 35 (A). “ This is our country. We can go any place and anyone can visit here,” he said.