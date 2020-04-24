e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Both Covid-19 patients test negative, Tripura free from coronavirus, says CM Biplab Deb

Both Covid-19 patients test negative, Tripura free from coronavirus, says CM Biplab Deb

Following the Centre’s directives, the state government decided to impose penalties for spitting and urinating in public places.

india Updated: Apr 24, 2020 10:13 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb during the interaction with the media in New Delhi in this file photo.
Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb during the interaction with the media in New Delhi in this file photo.(Sushil Kumar/HT Photo)
         

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday said the state has become free from coronavirus disease Covid-19 after its second patient tested negative.

“ ...The second corona patient of Tripura has been found NEGATIVE after consecutive tests. Hence, our State has become Corona free. I request everyone to maintain Social distancing and follow Government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe,” Deb tweeted.

 

Out of the two Covid-19 patients, the first one - a woman - was released from the isolation ward of a hospital in Agartala on April 16 after she was found negative following consecutive tests. The woman was shifted to a quarantine centre in Gomati district, nearly 50 kilometres away from state capital Agartala.

The woman had tested positive on April 6 after her visit from Assam. Few days later, one Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan was also found Covid-19 positive.

“The second coronavirus positive patient tested negative on Thursday. He will be again tested on Friday. If reports come negative, we will release him from the hospital,” said Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

Following the Centre’s directives, the state government decided to impose penalties for spitting and urinating in public places.

According to a notification served by Urban Development Department, the Municipal Corporation, municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats would impose penalty of Rs 100 for spitting and Rs 200 for urinating in public places.

Tripura now has 111 coronavirus suspects under surveillance and 227 others have been placed under home quarantine.

tags
top news
LIVE: Coronavirus has taught us we need to be self-reliant, says PM Modi
LIVE: Coronavirus has taught us we need to be self-reliant, says PM Modi
4-month-old baby is Kerala’s fourth Covid-19 victim
4-month-old baby is Kerala’s fourth Covid-19 victim
Franklin Templeton to close 6 India funds: What does it mean for you
Franklin Templeton to close 6 India funds: What does it mean for you
India staring at ‘sombre economic situation’, needs major stimulus: Finance panel
India staring at ‘sombre economic situation’, needs major stimulus: Finance panel
Sunlight, heat and humidity weaken coronavirus: US official
Sunlight, heat and humidity weaken coronavirus: US official
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Top-10 most stolen cars in the US: Family sedans and SUVs are hot wheels
Top-10 most stolen cars in the US: Family sedans and SUVs are hot wheels
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news