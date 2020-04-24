Both Covid-19 patients test negative, Tripura free from coronavirus, says CM Biplab Deb

india

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 10:13 IST

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday said the state has become free from coronavirus disease Covid-19 after its second patient tested negative.

“ ...The second corona patient of Tripura has been found NEGATIVE after consecutive tests. Hence, our State has become Corona free. I request everyone to maintain Social distancing and follow Government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe,” Deb tweeted.

The Second corona patient of Tripura has been found NEGATIVE after consecutive tests.

— Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) April 23, 2020

Out of the two Covid-19 patients, the first one - a woman - was released from the isolation ward of a hospital in Agartala on April 16 after she was found negative following consecutive tests. The woman was shifted to a quarantine centre in Gomati district, nearly 50 kilometres away from state capital Agartala.

The woman had tested positive on April 6 after her visit from Assam. Few days later, one Tripura State Rifles (TSR) jawan was also found Covid-19 positive.

“The second coronavirus positive patient tested negative on Thursday. He will be again tested on Friday. If reports come negative, we will release him from the hospital,” said Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

Following the Centre’s directives, the state government decided to impose penalties for spitting and urinating in public places.

According to a notification served by Urban Development Department, the Municipal Corporation, municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats would impose penalty of Rs 100 for spitting and Rs 200 for urinating in public places.

Tripura now has 111 coronavirus suspects under surveillance and 227 others have been placed under home quarantine.