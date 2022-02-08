Both Houses of Parliament to discuss Union Budget today

NEW DELHI: Both Houses of Parliament will on Tuesday discuss the Union Budget that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented last week.

People aware of the matter said Rajya Sabha’s Business Advisory Committee has allocated 11 hours for discussing the Budget in the Upper House. Parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi said Sitharaman will reply to the debate on February 11.

A general discussion is followed by a detailed discussion and voting on the demands for grants. During the general discussion, the budget as a whole or any question involved therein can be discussed but no motion can be moved. The scope of discussion is confined to an examination of the general scheme and structure of the budget, whether the items of expenditure ought to be increased or decreased, etc.

Reports of the committees on subordinate legislation, railways, rural development, and panchayati raj and industry were separately scheduled to be tabled in the House.

Questions related to ministries of cooperation, home, information and broadcasting, social justice, and empowerment were scheduled to be taken up in the Lok Sabha during the question hour.