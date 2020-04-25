Bottle of Sulphas, slashed wrist offer clues to mysterious deaths of five family members in UP

india

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 17:39 IST

Five members of an Uttar Pradesh family were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in Shringarpur locality of Etah on Saturday morning.

The deceased included a retired clerk of the health department in Etah (70), his daughter-in-law (35), her two sons aged 10 and two years and her sister (25).

“We are working on the case and bodies have been sent for post mortem. The reason behind the deaths is unknown and we are waiting for the post mortem report and other pieces of evidence before reaching a conclusion,” said Sunil Kumar Singh, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Etah.

“There was no forced entry into the house and we had to use gas cutters to enter. The doors were closed from inside,” stated the SSP.

“Investigations are on to work out the exact reason. We have found a bottle of sulphas, a poisonous substance and a bathroom cleaner. There is a cut mark on the right wrist of the daughter-in-law. A blade was also found near the body of the deceased,” informed Sunil Kumar Singh.

“We have taken a sample of milk placed in the kitchen and a forensic team was called to collect other evidence. We have collected CCTV footages from the nearby areas and have also asked for call details to reach some conclusion,” added Singh.

The police official added that the son of the retired health official, who works for a Uttarakhand firm, was informed about the incident.

“Relatives of the family reside in a lane near the house but they have no information about any enmity of the family which lost five of its members. Forty-year-old son of the retired health official works in Uttarakhand for a pharma company and was informed about the incident. He has reached home but is clueless about the incident,” he said.

Locals informed that a milkman first reached the house on Saturday morning. When no one opened the gate despite repeated call, he informed the neighbours, who called the police.