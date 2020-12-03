e-paper
Home / India News / Boy who fell into borewell in UP dies

Boy who fell into borewell in UP dies

Dhanendra alias Babu had fallen into the borewell at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday when he was playing.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 14:59 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh
A four-year-old boy falls into an open borewell in the Kulpahar area.(ANI)
         

A 4-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Budhaura village here died on Thursday, officials said. “After an 18-hour rescue operation, the child was taken out from the borewell in the morning and rushed to the hospital on life support system where doctors declared him dead,” District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar said.

Dhanendra alias Babu had fallen into the borewell at around 2.30 pm on Wednesday when he was playing. His parents were irrigating the field at the time of the incident, according to police. Anup Kumar Dubey, SHO, Kulpahad had on Wednesday said the boy was suspected to be trapped at about 25-30 feet deep borewell. Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Gautam said the child was rescued at about 8.30 am on Thursday.

“The borewell had water up to 25 feet and it seems the child slipped into it and died,” he said. Dr Gulsher Ahmad of the district hospital said the child may have died about six hours before he was brought to the hospital.

