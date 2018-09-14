19-year-old commits suicide after girlfriend is allegedly gangraped in Chhattisgarh

A 19-year old youth is suspected to have committed suicide after his minor girlfriend was allegedly gang raped by two men in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district, about 225 km north of the state capital earlier this month.

The incident came into light when the girl lodged a complaint with the police on Wednesday evening. Police have registered a case under POSCO Act and section 306 of IPC and arrested the two accused on Thursday.

Police said that the incident took place on September 1 and the youth committed suicide on September 3. Twelve days later, on Wednesday, the girl went to the police station alone and narrated the whole incident.

“The girl and youth, Sawan Sai, were coming back from a local market and when they reached in Bhelwatrikra under Khatghora police station, two youths – Ishwar Das and Khem - objected to his roaming around with a girl. They then thrashed Sai in front of the girl and when Sai fell unconscious, the duo outraged the modesty of the girl,” said SP Korba Mayank Shrivasatva.

He said that the accused hail from the same village as the girl.

“Sai committed suicide after two days possibly because of guilt. He hanged himself from a ceiling fan at his house. On Wednesday, the girl reached the police station and narrated the whole incident and told the reason behind Sai’s suicide,” said the SP.

Sai’s family did not inform the police that he had committed suicide.

First Published: Sep 14, 2018 08:35 IST