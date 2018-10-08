BrahMos Aerospace engineer arrested for allegedly leaking information to Pakistan

An engineer working with state-owned Defence Research and Development Organisation’s Brahmos Aerospace (DRDO) was arrested in Nagpur on Monday for espionage, police said.

Nishant Agrawal, 28, was arrested in a joint operation by the Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS) in Ujjal Nagar this morning.

Aseem Arun, who heads UP’s anti-terror squad, told reporters that they had found “very sensitive information on his personal computer”.

“We also found evidence of him chatting on Facebook with Pakistan based Ids,” he said.

The UP police has not divulged the precise nature of information that he is alleged to have leaked to entities based in Pakistan.

Agrawal is a senior system engineer with Brahmos Aerospace, a joint venture of DRDO and Russia’s Military Industrial Consortium (NPO Mashinostroyenia) that works on India’s supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from launched from land, air, sea and under water.

Agrawal’s home and the DRDO office in Dongargaon, 40 km south of Nagpur, were searched.

Agrawal, who has won the DRDO’s young scientist award, shifted from DRDO Hyderabad to Nagpur four years ago and lived with his wife.

“We have never thought that well-mannered Agrawal would be linked with espionage,” said his landlord Manohar Kale.

Kale said Agrawal’s wife belonged to Bhopal and the coupled married four months ago.

Agrawal will be taken to Uttar Pradesh for interrogation. DRDO officials refused to comment on the arrest.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 19:16 IST