e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Jan 05, 2020
Home / India News / Violence erupts at JNU, students’ union president says ‘attacked by goons wearing masks’

Violence erupts at JNU, students’ union president says ‘attacked by goons wearing masks’

india Updated: Jan 05, 2020 21:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Police personnel deployed outside the JNU campus after Akhil Bhartiya Vidhayrthi Parishad (ABVP) has accused left inclined students of vandalising the Periyar hostel of Jawharlal Nehru University (JNU) and severely injuring various students present inside the hostel, in New Delhi on Jan 5, 2020.
Police personnel deployed outside the JNU campus after Akhil Bhartiya Vidhayrthi Parishad (ABVP) has accused left inclined students of vandalising the Periyar hostel of Jawharlal Nehru University (JNU) and severely injuring various students present inside the hostel, in New Delhi on Jan 5, 2020.(IANS)
         

Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, with the university’s students union president Aishe Ghosh claiming she was brutally attacked by goons wearing masks on Sunday evening. Several other students have also said they were attacked by masked men carrying rods and sticks. According to a news agency, the students’ union president has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical sciences (AIIMS). Heavy police deployment has been made after the incident at the university and seven ambulances have been sent to the campus to ferry the injured .

A short video clip circulating on social media shows blood on Ghosh’s face, while she narrates the incident in a state of shock.

Ghosh, who belongs to the SFI (Students’ Federation of India), an Indian student organisation affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is seen bleeding. She suggested she didn’t know, who the attackers were.

Another video purportedly related to the incident has some students saying “ABVP go back”.

According to ANI, a masked mob entered the Sabarmati Hostel on the campus and assaulted several students and professors with sticks and rods.

A tweet from the official handle of the JNUSU said, “Sabarmati Hostel: right now. They are beating the students who are inside. Knocking on doors with rods. People are jumping from balconies. #SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU.”

“Professors who were trying to protect us have been beaten up. These are unknown ABVP goons, not all are students, they have covered their faces, and they are moving towards the hotels near the West Gate. Stay alert. Make human chains. Protect each other. #SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU,” another tweet added.

Meanwhile, the ABVP’s JNU unit denied the allegations in a tweet: “Emergency in JNU. Leftist goons of JNU accompained with their cadre from other universities have crossed every limit. They have proceeded with unimaginable violence on ABVP activists of JNU.’’

tags
top news
Violence erupts at JNU, students’ union president says ‘attacked by goons wearing masks’
Violence erupts at JNU, students’ union president says ‘attacked by goons wearing masks’
‘How will the country progress?’: Arvind Kejriwal on JNU violence
‘How will the country progress?’: Arvind Kejriwal on JNU violence
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
India dials Iran over ‘serious turn of events’ after Soleimani’s death
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
Anand Mahindra posts pic of ‘pure veg’ restaurant menu, but there’s a twist
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
WATCH: New Zealand batsman does a Yuvraj, hits six sixes in an over
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
Troll wants FBI to investigate Swara Bhasker, she has savage reply
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
‘Had 301 wickets at 27 but...’Pathan reveals ‘only regret’ after retirement
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
Watch: Thousands gather in Iran for General Qassem Soleimani’s funeral
trending topics
Delhi Air QualityJasprit BumrahQasem SoleimaniGATE 2020 Admit CardQasem Soleimani killedBaghdad airstrikeIBPS PO Main Result 2019SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news