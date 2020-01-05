Violence erupts at JNU, students’ union president says ‘attacked by goons wearing masks’

india

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 21:02 IST

Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, with the university’s students union president Aishe Ghosh claiming she was brutally attacked by goons wearing masks on Sunday evening. Several other students have also said they were attacked by masked men carrying rods and sticks. According to a news agency, the students’ union president has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical sciences (AIIMS). Heavy police deployment has been made after the incident at the university and seven ambulances have been sent to the campus to ferry the injured .

A short video clip circulating on social media shows blood on Ghosh’s face, while she narrates the incident in a state of shock.

Ghosh, who belongs to the SFI (Students’ Federation of India), an Indian student organisation affiliated to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), is seen bleeding. She suggested she didn’t know, who the attackers were.

Another video purportedly related to the incident has some students saying “ABVP go back”.

According to ANI, a masked mob entered the Sabarmati Hostel on the campus and assaulted several students and professors with sticks and rods.

A tweet from the official handle of the JNUSU said, “Sabarmati Hostel: right now. They are beating the students who are inside. Knocking on doors with rods. People are jumping from balconies. #SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU.”

“Professors who were trying to protect us have been beaten up. These are unknown ABVP goons, not all are students, they have covered their faces, and they are moving towards the hotels near the West Gate. Stay alert. Make human chains. Protect each other. #SOSJNU #EmergencyinJNU,” another tweet added.

Meanwhile, the ABVP’s JNU unit denied the allegations in a tweet: “Emergency in JNU. Leftist goons of JNU accompained with their cadre from other universities have crossed every limit. They have proceeded with unimaginable violence on ABVP activists of JNU.’’