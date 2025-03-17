Breach of privilege notice against JP Nadda

CPI Rajya Sabha leader P Sandosh Kumar has alleged that during the proceedings on March 11, Nadda “falsely claimed that Union govt had released all dues to Kerala under National Health Mission
Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha leader P Sandosh Kumar, submitted a notice of breach of privilege against Union minister of health and family welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda for “furnishing misleading information in the Rajya Sabha”.
The lawmaker has alleged that during the proceedings on March 11, Nadda “falsely claimed that the Union government had released all dues to Kerala under the National Health Mission (NHM) and blamed the Kerala Government for not submitting the Utilization Certificate.”