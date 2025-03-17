Breach of privilege notice against JP Nadda

Communist Party of India (CPI) Rajya Sabha leader P Sandosh Kumar, submitted a notice of breach of privilege against Union minister of health and family welfare, Jagat Prakash Nadda for “furnishing misleading information in the Rajya Sabha”. A notice of breach of privilege was filed against Union minister of health and family welfare JP Nadda. (ANI photo)

The lawmaker has alleged that during the proceedings on March 11, Nadda “falsely claimed that the Union government had released all dues to Kerala under the National Health Mission (NHM) and blamed the Kerala Government for not submitting the Utilization Certificate.”

The MP claimed that the health minister’s statement was factually incorrect as the Kerala government had already submitted the required Utilization Certificate on 16 November 2024.

“Despite this, over ₹636.88 crore remains pending, including approximately ₹100 crore earmarked for ASHA workers,” Sandosh said in a statement.

The MP accused the union government of “vendetta politics” and said the Union minister was “deflecting responsibility for delaying vital funds meant for healthcare delivery.”

“Such actions not only violate parliamentary accountability but also endanger public welfare by obstructing essential resources for frontline health workers,” he said in a statement.