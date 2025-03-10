Menu Explore
After Nadda, Yogi now meets Modi in Delhi

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 10, 2025 06:30 AM IST

The hour-long meeting was the first formal one between Modi and Yogi since the conclusion of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh last month.

A day after meeting BJP president and Union minister JP Nadda, chief minister Yogi Adityanath called Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wave their hands to the crowed (File)


The much-delayed completion of the district presidents' election has stalled the appointment of the BJP state chief and the subsequent Cabinet reshuffle.

“Given the ongoing buzz in the state’s political circles, regarding the cabinet expansion and the appointment of the new BJP state chief after release of the district presidents’ list, it is believed that these two issues were at the centre of discussions with PM Modi and BJP chief JP Nadda,” a senior BJP leader here said.

The much-delayed completion of the district presidents’ election has stalled the appointment of the BJP state chief and the subsequent Cabinet reshuffle.

Despite multiple meetings and discussions at various levels, the BJP has reportedly managed to finalise elections only in 70 of the 98 organisational districts as influential candidates in various districts are getting pressure exerted for their election. As per the party’s decision, organisational polls at all levels are being conducted through consensus rather than voting.

“We expect the party to release the list of over 50% district presidents by the next week, paving the way for subsequent political developments, including the election of the UP BJP chief and the Cabinet reshuffle,” another BJP leader indicated.

