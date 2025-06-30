'Break their legs': Odisha cop says words 'taken out of context' after video from Congress protest goes viral

In the aftermath of the Puri rath yatra stampede, Congress workers carried out a protest near Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi's house. During his protest, a senior officer was heard giving instructions to the police personnel, asking them to "break the legs" of the protestors. In the viral video, the cop can be heard asking police personnel to "break the legs" of protestors who came near the barbed barricade outside the CM's house.(X)

In the viral video, the Odisha cop can be heard asking police personnel to "break the legs" of protestors who came near the barbed barricade outside the CM's house.

"If anybody reaches here, break their leg. Don't catch them, just break their legs. We are standing there [some distance away] to catch them. Whoever breaks a leg, come to me and take a reward," the cop said.

The remark was given after Congress workers in Odisha protested against the death of three people in a stampede at the Puri Jaganath Rath Yatra.

The opposition party launched a protest, accusing the BJP government of "crowd mismanagement and negligence."

Cop clarifies remark, says words taken “out of context”

The police officer, identified as Bhubaneswar Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Narasingha Bhol, later said his words have been taken "out of context."

"There is a place, time and context in everything. Where was it happening, when was it happening... If you see the video, I told the personnel that 'we are there to arrest them'," he told NDTV, adding that the order was given in case of any unruly protestors who breach the first barricade.

"The order was to detain unruly protesters at the first barricade itself. However, if somebody breached the two barricades and went beyond them, then that person has already broken the law. He is part of an unlawful assembly. We are free to apply maximum force to stop unlawful assembly," he added.