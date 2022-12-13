Home / India News / Breaking highlights: Collegium recommends five judges for appointment to Supreme Court

Breaking highlights: Collegium recommends five judges for appointment to Supreme Court

Updated on Dec 13, 2022 11:45 PM IST

HT News Desk
  • Dec 13, 2022 10:58 PM IST

    Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case: Hearing deferred to Dec 14

    The hearing on the petition against the demand for regular worship of 'Shringar Gauri' has been deferred to Wednesday in the Allahabad High Court, ANI reported.

  • Dec 13, 2022 09:39 PM IST

    Atal Tunnel: Himachal BJP warns of protest if plaque with Vajpayee's name is removed

    The BJP on Tuesday said it will take to the streets if a plaque bearing the name of former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee at the Atal Tunnel is removed by the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.

  • Dec 13, 2022 08:43 PM IST

    Collegium recommends five judges for appointment to Supreme Court

    The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Tuesday recommended the names of five high court judges for appointment as top court judges.

  • Dec 13, 2022 07:30 PM IST

    Vice-chancellor of Visva Bharati University in Bengal allegedly attacked during a protest by students

    Vice-chancellor of Visva Bharati University in Bengal allegedly attacked during a protest by students.

  • Dec 13, 2022 06:27 PM IST

    Met Office warns of more snow in UK after temperatures hit record -17.3C

    The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice affecting London and south-east England until tomorrow, The Independent reported.

  • Dec 13, 2022 05:58 PM IST

    Earthquakes hit Indonesia’s Bali island; no casualties

    A moderately strong earthquake and two aftershocks hit Indonesia’s resort island of Bali on Tuesday, causing panic but no immediate reports of damage or casualties, AP reported.

  • Dec 13, 2022 05:44 PM IST

    Tejashwi Yadav to lead Mahagathbandhan in 2025 Bihar assembly poll, says Nitish Kumar

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday dropped further hints that he was looking forward to passing on the mantle to his young deputy Tejashwi Yadav, leaders emerging from a meeting of legislators of the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' said.

  • Dec 13, 2022 05:27 PM IST

    CBI files charge sheet against former BARC CEO Sunil Lulla in ratings manipulation case

    The CBI has filed a charge sheet against former BARC CEO Sunil Lulla for allegedly manipulating viewership ratings of channels from "his ends" during his tenure in the ratings agency, officials said Tuesday.

  • Dec 13, 2022 04:50 PM IST

    Congress' Pateriya, arrested over ‘kill Modi’ remark, shows victory sign outside court

    Congress MLA Raja Pateriya, who was denied bail by a district court in Madhya Pradesh's Pawai over his controversial remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, claimed that he didn't say those words and is a "follower of Mahatma Gandhi".

  • Dec 13, 2022 03:48 PM IST

    Kerala assembly passes bill to remove governor Arif Mohammed Khan as chancellor of state's universities

    The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed the University Laws (Amendment) Bill to replace the Governor as the Chancellor of universities in the state and appoint eminent academicians in the top post, while the opposition UDF boycotted the House for not accepting its suggestions regarding the bill, PTI reported.

  • Dec 13, 2022 02:33 PM IST

    Himachal Pradesh CM Sukh along with other Congress MLAs to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on Dec 16

    Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri and all the Congress MLAs of Himachal Pradesh will join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on 16th December.

  • Dec 13, 2022 02:25 PM IST

    Bilkis Bano plea against early release of convicts adjourned after judge recuses

    Bilkis Bano's petition challenging the early release of 11 men sentenced to life for her gang-rape and murder of seven family members, gets adjourned after one of the judges on the bench (Justice Bela M Trivedi) recuses from hearing the matter.

  • Dec 13, 2022 02:01 PM IST

    Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Patron Ranjit Singh Brahmpura dies after prolonged illness

    Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Patron Ranjit Singh Brahmpura died of a protracted illness on Tuesday. Brahmpura, 85, was suffering from cancer and was admitted to the PGI a few days ago when his conditions deteriorated. He was the senior most leader after party’s patriarch Parkash Singh Badal.

  • Dec 13, 2022 01:57 PM IST

    New Zealand bans future generations from buying tobacco under new laws

    Future generations of New Zealanders will be banned from purchasing tobacco as part of a package of new anti-smoking laws that passed parliament on Tuesday.

  • Dec 13, 2022 01:16 PM IST

    China says situation 'stable' on India border after reports of fresh clashes along LAC: Report

    China says situation 'stable' on India border after reports of fresh clashes along LAC, AFP reports. Read more

  • Dec 13, 2022 12:47 PM IST

    Bombay HC refuses to urgently hear NCP leader Nawab Malik's bail plea

    Bombay HC refuses to urgently hear the bail plea of NCP leader and Maharashtra's former minister Nawab Malik and postponed the hearing till January 6. Court has directed the ED to file a reply within 2 weeks regarding the status of Nawab Malik's health, reports ANI.

  • Dec 13, 2022 11:43 AM IST

    G 20 first Finance & Central Bank Deputies meeting begins in Bengaluru

    The Group of Twenty (G 20) first Finance & Central Bank Deputies meeting under India's presidency begins in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

  • Dec 13, 2022 11:29 AM IST

    228 stolen artefacts recovered since 2014: Culture Ministry

    The Union Culture ministry on Tuesday tweeted, “Since the time India became independent, just 13 stolen artefacts were recovered till 2014. In stark contrast, with PM Modi at the helm, over 220 artefacts have been recovered since 2014.”

  • Dec 13, 2022 11:04 AM IST

    Rajnath to make statement in Parliament on India-China troops clash in Tawang

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in both houses of Parliament Tuesday on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. The minister will make a statement on the issue in the Rajya Sabha at 12:30 pm.

  • Dec 13, 2022 10:13 AM IST

    AAP appoints RS MP Sandeep Pathak as its national general secretary

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday appointed RS MP Sandeep Pathak as its national general secretary.

  • Dec 13, 2022 10:01 AM IST

    India-China LAC clash: CDS to brief Rajnath Singh on security situation

    India-China LAC clash in Arunachal: Chief of Defence Staff to brief Rajnath Singh on security situation, reports ANI.

  • Dec 13, 2022 09:12 AM IST

    Mumbai police announces traffic restrictions in view of G20 meetings today

    The Mumbai traffic police on Monday notified restrictions on the movement of traffic in parts of the city in view of the stay of dignitaries in connection with G20 meetings at Santacruz East. Read more here

  • Dec 13, 2022 09:05 AM IST

    Hong Kong drops curbs on incoming travellers, scraps COVID app

    rrivals in Hong Kong from Wednesday will no longer receive an 'amber' code barring them from some venues, Chief Executive John Lee said, while dropping use of a government-mandated COVID-19 mobile application.

  • Dec 13, 2022 07:59 AM IST

    Congress leader detained amid backlash over remarks on PM Modi

    Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateria detained by Panna Police from his residence, in connection with his alleged ‘kill Modi’ remarks, reported ANI.

  • Dec 13, 2022 07:21 AM IST

    'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumes from Jeenapur

    Congress party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumes from Jeenapur, Sawai Madhopur. 

  • Dec 13, 2022 06:18 AM IST

    Islamic State group claims responsibility for Kabul hotel attack

    The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a deadly attack Monday on a hotel in Afghanistan's capital used by Chinese businessmen. The group said two of its personnel "attacked a big hotel frequented by Chinese diplomats and businessmen in Kabul, where they detonated two explosive devices hidden inside two bags," one of them targeting a party for Chinese guests and the other targeting the reception hall, reported AFP. 

India, US call on countries to take immediate action against terrorism

india news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 03:12 AM IST

The MEA issued a statement following the 19th meeting of the India-US Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group and the fifth session of the India-US Designations Dialogue which took place on December 12 and 13 in Delhi.

Representational image(Reuters)
Representational image(Reuters)

Stan Swamy’s PC hacked, documents planted in Bhima Koregaon case: New analysis

india news
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 12:42 AM IST

Stan Swamy is now the third Bhima Koregaon suspect whose devices appear to have been compromised, according to experts. The others, of among 16 suspects, are Rona Wilson and Surendra Gadling.

Swamy died in custody last year at the age of 84. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
Swamy died in custody last year at the age of 84. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)

Jagan cabinet hikes old-age, widow pensions to 2,750

india news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 12:34 AM IST

The additional burden on the state government due to hike in pension would be ₹130.44 crore per month, taking the overall expenditure to ₹1,720 crore. With new pensioners joining the list, the expenditure would go up to ₹1,786 crore, the minister said

Andhra information minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power in 2019, the pension amount was hiked twice. (PTI)
Andhra information minister Ch Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna said after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power in 2019, the pension amount was hiked twice. (PTI)

Karnataka sounds alert after first case of Zika

india news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 12:34 AM IST

Karnataka has reported its first case of Zika virus after a five-year-old girl was found infected, health minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday, adding the government has issued an alert in the state

HT Image
HT Image

KCR performs vedic ritual to kick start BRS activities in Delhi, to launch party HQ today

india news
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 12:34 AM IST

The chief minister is expected to stay put in the national capital for a week, discussing the BRS strategy with representatives of farmers’ associations, Dalit and OBC outfits from various states

The chief minister, who left for Delhi with his wife Shobha and senior BRS leaders, performed the ritual at the makeshift “yagashala” (pandal) on the premises of the party headquarters at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg, which is still under construction. (HT Photo)
The chief minister, who left for Delhi with his wife Shobha and senior BRS leaders, performed the ritual at the makeshift “yagashala” (pandal) on the premises of the party headquarters at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg, which is still under construction. (HT Photo)

40% sanctioned posts in hospitals vacant, Rajya Sabha told

india news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 12:33 AM IST

At least 40% of the sanctioned posts in Central government-run hospitals across the country are lying vacant, according to data shared by the Union health ministry in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday

**EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA SANSAD TV** New Delhi: Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_13_2022_000048B) (PTI)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB VIA SANSAD TV** New Delhi: Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI12_13_2022_000048B) (PTI)

EPS slams Stalin for making son minister

india news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 12:33 AM IST

Quashing EPS’s remarks, higher education minister K Ponmudi said: “He is being made a minister one-and-a-half years too late, according to me. He worked so hard for the (assembly) elections last year which has an appeal among youngsters. He should have been made a minister in the beginning”

Leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu assembly Edappadi Palaniswami said that Udhayanidhi Stalin being sworn in as a minister will make him the head of corruption in the DMK regime. (PTI)
Leader of opposition in Tamil Nadu assembly Edappadi Palaniswami said that Udhayanidhi Stalin being sworn in as a minister will make him the head of corruption in the DMK regime. (PTI)

Kota suicides: Students were depressed, did not attend classes for days, say police

india news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 12:32 AM IST

Two of the three students preparing for competitive exams at a private coaching institute in Rajasthan’s Kota, who allegedly died by suicide, were under stress and were not attending classes for sometime, police said.

On Monday, the three students – two from Bihar and one from Madhya Pradesh – were found dead in two different places in Kota.
On Monday, the three students – two from Bihar and one from Madhya Pradesh – were found dead in two different places in Kota.

Congress leader Raja Pateriya arrested over PM Modi remark, sent to 14-day custody

india news
Updated on Dec 14, 2022 12:30 AM IST

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateriya on Tuesday was arrested for his controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said.

Congress leader Raja Pateriya, who is the state Congress vice-president, stoked controversy on Monday after a video of him asking people to “kill” Modi to “save” the Constitution went viral.
Congress leader Raja Pateriya, who is the state Congress vice-president, stoked controversy on Monday after a video of him asking people to “kill” Modi to “save” the Constitution went viral.

Vismaya dowry case: Kerala HC rejects plea to suspend sentence

india news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 12:28 AM IST

An employee of the state motor vehicles department, Kumar was sentenced to 10-year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹12.50 lakh by the additional district court in Kollam (south Kerala) in May this year. Later he was terminated from the service by the government

Rejecting the convict’s plea, a Kerala high court division bench of Justices Alexandar Thomas and Sophy Thomas observed that sentence cannot be suspended at his juncture. (HT Archives)
Rejecting the convict’s plea, a Kerala high court division bench of Justices Alexandar Thomas and Sophy Thomas observed that sentence cannot be suspended at his juncture. (HT Archives)

China aims to boost influence, deny space to India

india news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 12:27 AM IST

China’s actions in the eastern sector of the LAC are aimed at exercising influence in areas that were not even patrolled by Chinese troops in the past while denying space to India on high ridge lines, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

File photo of the Indian Army at Kibithu, close to the LAC in Arunachal’s Anjaw district. (PTI)
File photo of the Indian Army at Kibithu, close to the LAC in Arunachal’s Anjaw district. (PTI)

6,491cr spent on advertisements in media in eight years: I&B ministry

india news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 12:24 AM IST

The Centre has spent ₹6,491.56 crore on advertisements in print and electronic media since the BJP came to power in 2014, information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur told Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 08 (ANI): Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur attends the Winter Session of Parliament in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/ SansadTV) (ANI)
New Delhi, Dec 08 (ANI): Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur attends the Winter Session of Parliament in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/ SansadTV) (ANI)

Tawang sector vulnerable to frequent conflicts with Chinese PLA

india news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 12:24 AM IST

The Yangtse area in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang sector, where Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed last week, is prone to face-offs, with the Chinese PLA making efforts almost every year to unilaterally change the status quo along the LAC.

File photo of the Indian Army at Kibithu, close to the LAC in Arunachal’s Anjaw district. (PTI)
File photo of the Indian Army at Kibithu, close to the LAC in Arunachal’s Anjaw district. (PTI)

SC judge recuses from Bilkis plea on convicts

india news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 12:21 AM IST

SC on Tuesday deferred the hearing on Bilkis Bano’s plea challenging Gujarat’s decision to grant remission to 11 people convicted for gang-raping her and murdering her family members

SC judge recuses from Bilkis plea on convicts
SC judge recuses from Bilkis plea on convicts

Congress disrupted Parliament to skirt issue on Rajiv Gandhi Foundation: Shah

india news
Published on Dec 14, 2022 12:18 AM IST

The Congress disrupted Parliament not because it was upset that it couldn’t discuss the Chinese effort to transgress the line of actual control in Arunachal Pradesh, but because it did not want a question on the cancellation of the FCRA licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation to be answered in the House, union home minister Amit Shah said.

Union home minister Amit Shah addresses reporters on Tuesday. (HT/Ajay Aggarwal)
Union home minister Amit Shah addresses reporters on Tuesday. (HT/Ajay Aggarwal)
