Breaking highlights: Collegium recommends five judges for appointment to Supreme Court

Dec 13, 2022 10:58 PM IST
Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case: Hearing deferred to Dec 14
The hearing on the petition against the demand for regular worship of 'Shringar Gauri' has been deferred to Wednesday in the Allahabad High Court, ANI reported.
Dec 13, 2022 09:39 PM IST
Atal Tunnel: Himachal BJP warns of protest if plaque with Vajpayee's name is removed
The BJP on Tuesday said it will take to the streets if a plaque bearing the name of former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee at the Atal Tunnel is removed by the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh.
Dec 13, 2022 08:43 PM IST
Collegium recommends five judges for appointment to Supreme Court
The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Tuesday recommended the names of five high court judges for appointment as top court judges.
Dec 13, 2022 07:30 PM IST
Vice-chancellor of Visva Bharati University in Bengal allegedly attacked during a protest by students
Vice-chancellor of Visva Bharati University in Bengal allegedly attacked during a protest by students.
Dec 13, 2022 06:27 PM IST
Met Office warns of more snow in UK after temperatures hit record -17.3C
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and ice affecting London and south-east England until tomorrow, The Independent reported.
Dec 13, 2022 05:58 PM IST
Earthquakes hit Indonesia’s Bali island; no casualties
A moderately strong earthquake and two aftershocks hit Indonesia’s resort island of Bali on Tuesday, causing panic but no immediate reports of damage or casualties, AP reported.
Dec 13, 2022 05:44 PM IST
Tejashwi Yadav to lead Mahagathbandhan in 2025 Bihar assembly poll, says Nitish Kumar
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday dropped further hints that he was looking forward to passing on the mantle to his young deputy Tejashwi Yadav, leaders emerging from a meeting of legislators of the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' said.
Dec 13, 2022 05:27 PM IST
CBI files charge sheet against former BARC CEO Sunil Lulla in ratings manipulation case
The CBI has filed a charge sheet against former BARC CEO Sunil Lulla for allegedly manipulating viewership ratings of channels from "his ends" during his tenure in the ratings agency, officials said Tuesday.
Dec 13, 2022 04:50 PM IST
Congress' Pateriya, arrested over ‘kill Modi’ remark, shows victory sign outside court
Congress MLA Raja Pateriya, who was denied bail by a district court in Madhya Pradesh's Pawai over his controversial remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, claimed that he didn't say those words and is a "follower of Mahatma Gandhi".
Dec 13, 2022 03:48 PM IST
Kerala assembly passes bill to remove governor Arif Mohammed Khan as chancellor of state's universities
The Kerala Assembly on Tuesday passed the University Laws (Amendment) Bill to replace the Governor as the Chancellor of universities in the state and appoint eminent academicians in the top post, while the opposition UDF boycotted the House for not accepting its suggestions regarding the bill, PTI reported.
Dec 13, 2022 02:33 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukh along with other Congress MLAs to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on Dec 16
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri and all the Congress MLAs of Himachal Pradesh will join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on 16th December.
Dec 13, 2022 02:25 PM IST
Bilkis Bano plea against early release of convicts adjourned after judge recuses
Bilkis Bano's petition challenging the early release of 11 men sentenced to life for her gang-rape and murder of seven family members, gets adjourned after one of the judges on the bench (Justice Bela M Trivedi) recuses from hearing the matter.
Dec 13, 2022 02:01 PM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Patron Ranjit Singh Brahmpura dies after prolonged illness
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Patron Ranjit Singh Brahmpura died of a protracted illness on Tuesday. Brahmpura, 85, was suffering from cancer and was admitted to the PGI a few days ago when his conditions deteriorated. He was the senior most leader after party’s patriarch Parkash Singh Badal.
Dec 13, 2022 01:57 PM IST
New Zealand bans future generations from buying tobacco under new laws
Future generations of New Zealanders will be banned from purchasing tobacco as part of a package of new anti-smoking laws that passed parliament on Tuesday.
Dec 13, 2022 01:16 PM IST
China says situation 'stable' on India border after reports of fresh clashes along LAC: Report
China says situation 'stable' on India border after reports of fresh clashes along LAC, AFP reports. Read more
Dec 13, 2022 12:47 PM IST
Bombay HC refuses to urgently hear NCP leader Nawab Malik's bail plea
Bombay HC refuses to urgently hear the bail plea of NCP leader and Maharashtra's former minister Nawab Malik and postponed the hearing till January 6. Court has directed the ED to file a reply within 2 weeks regarding the status of Nawab Malik's health, reports ANI.
Dec 13, 2022 11:43 AM IST
G 20 first Finance & Central Bank Deputies meeting begins in Bengaluru
The Group of Twenty (G 20) first Finance & Central Bank Deputies meeting under India's presidency begins in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Dec 13, 2022 11:29 AM IST
228 stolen artefacts recovered since 2014: Culture Ministry
The Union Culture ministry on Tuesday tweeted, “Since the time India became independent, just 13 stolen artefacts were recovered till 2014. In stark contrast, with PM Modi at the helm, over 220 artefacts have been recovered since 2014.”
Dec 13, 2022 11:04 AM IST
Rajnath to make statement in Parliament on India-China troops clash in Tawang
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will make a statement in both houses of Parliament Tuesday on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. The minister will make a statement on the issue in the Rajya Sabha at 12:30 pm.
Dec 13, 2022 10:13 AM IST
AAP appoints RS MP Sandeep Pathak as its national general secretary
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday appointed RS MP Sandeep Pathak as its national general secretary.
Dec 13, 2022 10:01 AM IST
India-China LAC clash: CDS to brief Rajnath Singh on security situation
India-China LAC clash in Arunachal: Chief of Defence Staff to brief Rajnath Singh on security situation, reports ANI.
Dec 13, 2022 09:12 AM IST
Mumbai police announces traffic restrictions in view of G20 meetings today
The Mumbai traffic police on Monday notified restrictions on the movement of traffic in parts of the city in view of the stay of dignitaries in connection with G20 meetings at Santacruz East. Read more here
Dec 13, 2022 09:05 AM IST
Hong Kong drops curbs on incoming travellers, scraps COVID app
rrivals in Hong Kong from Wednesday will no longer receive an 'amber' code barring them from some venues, Chief Executive John Lee said, while dropping use of a government-mandated COVID-19 mobile application.
Dec 13, 2022 07:59 AM IST
Congress leader detained amid backlash over remarks on PM Modi
Congress leader and former minister Raja Pateria detained by Panna Police from his residence, in connection with his alleged ‘kill Modi’ remarks, reported ANI.
Dec 13, 2022 07:21 AM IST
'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumes from Jeenapur
Congress party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' resumes from Jeenapur, Sawai Madhopur.
Dec 13, 2022 06:18 AM IST
Islamic State group claims responsibility for Kabul hotel attack
The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a deadly attack Monday on a hotel in Afghanistan's capital used by Chinese businessmen. The group said two of its personnel "attacked a big hotel frequented by Chinese diplomats and businessmen in Kabul, where they detonated two explosive devices hidden inside two bags," one of them targeting a party for Chinese guests and the other targeting the reception hall, reported AFP.