Live

Breaking highlights: India successfully conducts trial of nuclear-capable Agni V missile

india news
Updated on Dec 15, 2022 11:27 PM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Dec 15, 2022 10:43 PM IST

    Himachal CM Sukhu reaches Jaipur to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra tomorrow 

    Himachal chief minister Sukhwinder Sukhu has reached Jaipur to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra tomorrow.

  • Dec 15, 2022 09:58 PM IST

    Jaishankar's stern message on terrorism: ‘Ludicrous that you are only helpless…’

    The threat of terrorism has become more serious as lone-wolf radicalisation has been now added to the spectrum while al-Qaida, Dae'sh and Boko Haram have expanded, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday chairing the UNSC briefing on Global Approach to Counter Terroism. In a sharp swaipe at Pakistan, Jaishankar said the established networks of terror are still alive in South Asia and the contemporary epicentre of terrorism remains very much alive and active, whatever gloss may be applied to minimise unpleasant realities.

  • Dec 15, 2022 08:12 PM IST

    No adulteration found in Maiden Pharma's cough syrups, says Centre

    The government of India has said that laboratory test results have revealed that four cough syrups produced and exported by Maiden Pharmaceuticals, which are suspected of being responsible for the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia, were of standard quality.

  • Dec 15, 2022 07:38 PM IST

    India successfully conducts trial of nuclear-capable Agni V missile

  • Dec 15, 2022 07:28 PM IST

    UN rights chief warns of 'serious deterioration' in Ukraine if strikes continue

    The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said on Thursday that further strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure could lead to a serious deterioration of the humanitarian situation and spark further displacement.

  • Dec 15, 2022 07:20 PM IST

    2 injured in chemical explosion at a dump yard in Hyderabad

    Two persons got injured in a chemical explosion at a dump yard in Hyderabad on Thursday, ANI reported.

  • Dec 15, 2022 06:50 PM IST

    Ban Besharam Rang, lawyer files complaint; 'Burn theatres,' says Ayodhya Mahant

    Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal on Thursday wrote the information and broadcasting ministry against the Behsaram Rang song of the upcoming movie Pathaan, which has stirred a row after it has been alleged that the saffron bikini is hurtful to the Hindu religion.

  • Dec 15, 2022 05:02 PM IST

    ‘Conspiracy by TMC’: BJP MP on stampede in Bengal that killed three

    Bharatiya Janta Party MP Saumitra Khan on Thursday alleged that the stampede at a blanket distribution event in West Bengal's Asansol, which claimed three lives, and left five injured, was a “conspiracy” by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC). Read more

  • Dec 15, 2022 03:55 PM IST

    Nirav Modi loses bid to take extradition fight to UK supreme court

    Fugitive Indian diamond magnate Nirav Modi on Thursday lost a bid to take his fight against extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering to the UK’s Supreme Court.

  • Dec 15, 2022 03:46 PM IST

    Actor Veena Kapoor files FIR over rumours that her son killed her: I'm alive

    Veteran actor Veena Kapoor, who was rumoured to have be killed by her son, has issued a clarification. The actor, along with her son, filed an FIR at a Mumbai police station against those who spread the rumours. In her statement, Veena said that the person who was killed is someone else, even though they share the same name.

  • Dec 15, 2022 03:44 PM IST

    Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurates Air India's direct flight between Mumbai-San Francisco

    Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday inaugurated Air India's direct flight between Mumbai and San Francisco.

    The flight will be operated thrice a week.

  • Dec 15, 2022 03:10 PM IST

    West Bengal: BJP MP Saumitra Khan alleges TMC hand in Asansol stampede

    BJP leader and Member of Parliament Saumitra Khan on Thursday blamed the ruling Trinamool Congress for the stampede at a blanket distribution event in Asansol, in which three people were killed and five others injured. The event was also attended by Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly.

  • Dec 15, 2022 02:56 PM IST

    First meeting of newly elected MCD councillors to take place on Jan 6

    The first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on January 6, marking the beginning of a five-year tenure of the unified corporation and the city’s 250 newly elected councillors, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

  • Dec 15, 2022 02:01 PM IST

    Indian Navy chief visits Sri Lanka

    Indian Navy chief Adm R Hari Kumar on an official visit to Sri Lanka called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe. The Navy chief apprised the President on the progress of ongoing bilateral maritime engagements between the Indian Navy and Sri Lankan Navy.

  • Dec 15, 2022 01:12 PM IST

    IRCTC shares drop by 5% as sale of govt's stake in firm kicks off: Report

    Shares of IRCTC fell more than 5 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Thursday as the sale of the government's up to 5 per cent stake in the company kicked off. Read more here

  • Dec 15, 2022 12:10 PM IST

    Last of 36 IAF Rafale aircraft landed in India

    The last of the 36 IAF Rafale aircraft landed in India after a quick en-route mid-air refuelling from a UAE Air Force tanker aircraft after taking off from France to reach India: Indian Air Force (IAF)

  • Dec 15, 2022 11:36 AM IST

    Fire broke out in building in Mumbai's Lower Parel area

    Fire breaks out at Avignon Park building in Mumbai's Lower Parel area. As many as 4 fire engines rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

  • Dec 15, 2022 10:39 AM IST

    6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts Taiwan

    A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast on Thursday followed by multiple lighter aftershocks, the island's weather bureau said, with shaking felt in the capital Taipei.

  • Dec 15, 2022 09:46 AM IST

    Mumbai Police's EOW team gives Kirit Somaiya a clean chit

    Mumbai Police's EOW team gives BJP leader Kirit Somaiya a clean chit in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds collected to save aircraft carrier INS Vikrant from scrapping.

  • Dec 15, 2022 09:26 AM IST

    Markets opening bell

    Sensex down by 80 points to open at 62,597; Nifty at 18,634.

  • Dec 15, 2022 09:15 AM IST

    Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla to chair meet on airport rush today

    Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla will chair a high-level meeting on airport rush at the Ministry of Home Affairs at 11 am today.

  • Dec 15, 2022 08:57 AM IST

    Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $3.58 bln

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 22 million shares worth $3.58 billion in the electric-vehicle maker, reported Reuters.

  • Dec 15, 2022 07:42 AM IST

    Twitter suspends account tracking Elon Musk's plane

    A Twitter account that tracked flights of Elon Musk's private jet was grounded on Wednesday despite the billionaire's talk of free speech, reported AFP.

  • Dec 15, 2022 07:10 AM IST

    Telangana police arrests 6 people related to robberies

    Telangana police arrested 6 people related to robberies and recovered 30 kg silver bars, 2 diamond necklaces, gold bars and diamonds from them. We have also recovered 5 two-wheelers and a knife.

  • Dec 15, 2022 06:21 AM IST

    WHO asks China to share requested data to probe origins of Covid-19

    World Health Organization (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday called on China to share the requested data concerning Covid-19 in a bid to understand the origins of the virus.

breaking news

Thursday, December 15, 2022
