Home / Business / IRCTC shares drop by 5% as sale of govt's stake in firm kicks off: Report

IRCTC shares drop by 5% as sale of govt's stake in firm kicks off: Report

business
Updated on Dec 15, 2022 01:05 PM IST

The government's offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 5 per cent stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) at a floor price of ₹680 a share opened for institutional investors on Thursday.

Shares of IRCTC slid on the bourses on Thursday over Wednesday's closing price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>734.70.
Shares of IRCTC slid on the bourses on Thursday over Wednesday's closing price of 734.70.
PTI | | Posted by Aryan Prakash

Shares of IRCTC fell more than 5 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Thursday as the sale of the government's up to 5 per cent stake in the company kicked off.

The government's offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 5 per cent stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) at a floor price of 680 a share opened for institutional investors on Thursday.

The OFS includes base issue size of 2 crore shares or 2.5 per cent stake, with an option to retain over-subscription of another 2.5 per cent, taking the total issue size to up to 4 crore shares or 5 per cent stake.

Till 1125 hours, bids for over 8.75 lakh shares came in, which is about 0.05 times of the base issue size of 2 crore shares.

The indicative bid price is 683.87 a share, as per NSE data. Shares of IRCTC slid on the bourses on Thursday over Wednesday's closing price of 734.70.

The floor price of 680 for OFS is at a discount of more than 7 per cent over Wednesday's closing price. The stock opened at 698 and fell 5.38 per cent to a low of 695.20.

The OFS will open for subscription by retail investors on Friday. The government currently holds 67.40 per cent stake in IRCTC.

Proceeds from IRCTC OFS will add to the disinvestment kitty of the government, which has already raised 28,383 crore from CPSE stake sale so far this fiscal year against the full year budget target of 65,000 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
irctc
irctc

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out