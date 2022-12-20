Highlights: Centre asks states to increase genome sequencing of positive samples
Dec 20, 2022 10:00 PM IST
Mandaviya's Covid review meet tomorrow as China sees sharp spike in cases
With China reporting a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya decided to chair a coronavirus review meeting on Wednesday. The meeting will convene at 11am, news agency PTI reported.
Dec 20, 2022 07:27 PM IST
Amid spurt in Covid cases in US, China, Centre asks states to increase genome sequencing of positive samples
Amid a sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China and the US, the central government on Tuesday urged all states and Union territories to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of emerging variants.
Dec 20, 2022 06:37 PM IST
In joint statement, Oppn says 'saddened, shocked' by Bihar hooch tragedy, slams Modi govt's 'double standard'
In joint statement, Opposition parties said: 'We are saddened and shocked by the death of 38 people in Bihar caused by the consumption of spurious liquor. The Government of Bihar has taken stringent steps to tackle bootleggers and arrack makers. It has also deployed mass-outreach campaigns highlighting the dangers of consuming spurious liquor and reminding the people to prioritize their health.
However, the ruling regime has once again demonstrated that there is no tragedy which it will not seek to leverage for its own political gain".
Dec 20, 2022 06:10 PM IST
6.4 magnitude quake in US' California; over 55,000 homes lose power
Over 55,000 homes were left without electricity after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of California in the United States early Tuesday.
Dec 20, 2022 05:14 PM IST
PIB exposes 3 Youtube channels with over 30 crore views for spreading ‘fake news’
The fact-checking wing of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), government of India, has pulled up that three YouTube channels having over 30 crore views and 33 lakh subscribers for allegedly propagating misinformation regarding the Supreme Court of India (SC), the Chief Justice of India (CJI), Prime Minister Modi, and the election commission of India (EC).
Dec 20, 2022 05:12 PM IST
Prime accused in Kalahandi woman teacher kidnapping-murder case found hanging in jail
Govind Sahu, the prime accused in the kidnapping and murder of a woman teacher in Kalahandi district of Odisha, was on Tuesday found hanging from a tree on the premises of a jail in Bolangir district, PTI reported.
Dec 20, 2022 04:57 PM IST
PM Modi, Kharge share millet lunch after Cong chief’s ‘dog’, ‘mouse’ jabs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, along with fellow Members of Parliament, enjoyed a lunch hosted by agriculture minister Narendra Tomar to mark Millet Year 2023.
Dec 20, 2022 04:46 PM IST
Why do Congress leaders feel Gandhi family will be happy if they insult Indian Army: Smriti Irani
“Why do Congress leaders feel Gandhi family will be happy if they insult Indian Army, those fought for freedom, women leaders?... Many such remarks were made in Gandhi family's presence. If Gandhi family like such language why will leaders apologise”, Smriti Irani was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Dec 20, 2022 04:06 PM IST
Prayagraj: Vehicle running in governor Anandiben's convoy overturns, no casualties
The last vehicle of the up governor Anandiben Patel’s fleet overturned in Naini area of Prayagraj on Tuesday noon.
The governor was returning to the city after attending the convocation of Prof Rajendra Prasad (Rajju Bhaiya) State University located at Naini when the accident took place.
Eye witness says that the vehicle, belonging to one of the magistrates on duty, overturned while saving a scooty rider. No one was injured in the incident. It also had no impact on movement of the governor.
Dec 20, 2022 03:43 PM IST
India to get new ballistic missile, can strike enemy targets 500 km away
Amid the ongoing conflict with China, the Indian armed forces are now going to acquire the 'Pralay' ballistic missile which can hit targets from 150 to 500 Kms, ANI reported.
Dec 20, 2022 02:49 PM IST
Shraddha Walkar murder: SIT to investigate letter angle, political pressure, says Maharashtra deputy CM Fadnavis
Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a probe into Shraddha Walkar case by a special investigation team if senior police officers. The SIT will look into alleged delay in registering the case, withdrawal of the letter by Walkar, political pressure in the case if any.
Dec 20, 2022 02:41 PM IST
Watch: Protesting farmers clash with Police in Punjab, Ferozepur's Zira region
Protesting farmers came face-to-face with police officials as they continue to protest outside a liquor factory in Ferozepur's Zira.
Dec 20, 2022 01:40 PM IST
Court seeks ED reply on Jacqueline's permission to travel abroad
Delhi court seeks ED reply as Jacqueline Fernandez seeks permission to travel abroad amid money laundering case.
Dec 20, 2022 12:21 PM IST
FIR registered against 43 guards in Allahabad University violence case
A case has been registered in Prayagraj against 43 security guards on the basis of a complaint filed by a student in connection with the violence that broke out at the Allahabad University Campus over a recent fee hike, reported ANI.
Dec 20, 2022 11:02 AM IST
Delhi LG asks Chief Secretary to recover ₹97 Crores from AAP
Delhi LG VK Saxena asks Chief Secretary to recover ₹97 Crores from AAP over political advertisements.
Dec 20, 2022 10:50 AM IST
Haryana Gov approves Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Rules
Haryana Governor gives assent to the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Rules, 2022, reported ANI.
Dec 20, 2022 09:40 AM IST
Dushyant Chautala’s cavalcade met with a road accident
Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala’s cavalcade met with a road accident on Monday night near Agroha in Hisar, when he was going to Sirsa. One commando sustained minor injuries.
Dec 20, 2022 09:30 AM IST
Markets opening bell
Markets opening bell: Sensex opens in red at 61,515; Nifty at 18,326.
Dec 20, 2022 09:04 AM IST
1 killed, 10 injured in road accident due to heavy fog in Uttar Pradesh
One person is reportedly killed and at least 10 people are injured in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar when a bus collided with a container vehicle due to heavy fog in Dankaur area early Tuesday, police said, reported ANI.
Dec 20, 2022 07:53 AM IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Burja village in Alwar, Rajasthan
Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Burja village in Alwar, Rajasthan this morning. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi join Rahul Gandhi and others in the padayatra.
Dec 20, 2022 07:18 AM IST
North Korea slams Japan's new security strategy
North Korea on Tuesday denounced Japan's new security strategy as fundamentally changing the regional security environment and warned it will show how "wrong" and "dangerous" Japan's choice is with unspecified actions, reported Reuters.
Dec 20, 2022 06:27 AM IST
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape in US trial
Harvey Weinstein was found guilty Monday of rape at a Los Angeles trial in another #MeToo moment of reckoning, five years after he became a magnet for the movement.