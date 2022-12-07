Home / India News / LIVE: Twitter legal executive ‘exited’ from company, says Elon Musk
LIVE: Twitter legal executive ‘exited’ from company, says Elon Musk

Updated on Dec 07, 2022 07:29 AM IST

Breaking news December 7, 2022 live updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 07, 2022 07:29 AM IST

    MCD polls 2022 counting to begin soon, Delhi sees massive security arrangements

    Voting is set to begin at 8 am for the crucial Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls with the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Congress locked in an intense battle to stake control of the civic body in the national capital that has an estimated budget of 15,000 crore. Read more

  • Dec 07, 2022 06:48 AM IST

    Rescue operation underway to save 8-year-old boy trapped in borewell in MP

    Efforts to rescue an eight-year-old boy, who fell in a 55-feet deep borewell in Mandavi village in Betul district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening, continued during the night and is currently underway.

  • Dec 07, 2022 06:03 AM IST

    Musk says Twitter legal executive was ‘exited’ from company

    Twitter Inc.’s deputy general counsel Jim Baker was pushed out of the company over his handling of information, Elon Musk said in a tweet.

AIIMS cyber attack raises red flags in national security

Published on Dec 07, 2022 07:21 AM IST

The government has been informed that China was testing the resilience of the Indian system as part of hybrid warfare when Indian Air Force attacked Balakot on February 26, 2019 as a retaliation for the Pulwama terror strike by the Pakistan- based Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group.

National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt Gen (Retd) Rajesh Pant and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt Gen (Retd) Rajesh Pant and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Cong leader calls Vivek Agnihotri 'new maafiveer' in town, demands ‘Maafi Files’

Published on Dec 07, 2022 06:05 AM IST

Vivek Agnihotri tendered a written apology for his 2018 tweets and said he deleted those tweets on his own. The court was informed that some of the tweets were withheld by Twitter. The court asked for his in-person apology.

Congress ups attacks on Vivek Agnihotri and claimed he lied in the court that he deleted the 2018 tweets.(PTI)
Congress ups attacks on Vivek Agnihotri and claimed he lied in the court that he deleted the 2018 tweets.(PTI)

LIVE: Twitter legal executive ‘exited’ from company, says Elon Musk

Updated on Dec 07, 2022 07:29 AM IST

Breaking news December 7, 2022 live updates: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Suspected blast near Sidhra bridge in Jammu, search underway

Published on Dec 07, 2022 05:15 AM IST

The police team is conducting a thorough search on the spot to verify the matter.

Representational image.(Representational image)
Representational image.(Representational image)

Mallika Sarabhai appointed Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam

Updated on Dec 07, 2022 04:53 AM IST

The state government and the governor have been increasingly at odds over the functioning of universities for some time. Kalamandalam is dedicated to performing arts of the country.

Mallika Sarabhai
Mallika Sarabhai

Home secretary reviews security in Kashmir

Published on Dec 07, 2022 12:21 AM IST

Days after a terror group in Jammu and Kashmir released a hit list of 56 employees belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla chaired a review meeting to discuss the security situation.

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla leaves after chairing the MHA security review meeting at North Block in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla leaves after chairing the MHA security review meeting at North Block in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

‘Paltry’ insurance payouts irks rain-affected farmers, Centre denies claims

Updated on Dec 07, 2022 03:38 AM IST

Farm-insurance claims have risen due to extensive crop damage caused by extreme weather conditions this year, but some farmers are angry at being given a pittance as compensation under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

This year, the monsoon dumped heavy rainfall in several states in September. (PTI)
This year, the monsoon dumped heavy rainfall in several states in September. (PTI)

Body parts of woman recovered from drum in Andhra, killer held say police

Updated on Dec 07, 2022 05:01 AM IST

The police said Rishi, who originally belonged to East Godavari district, migrated to Srikakulam district in search of livelihood a few years ago and got married to a woman from Ponduru town there.

The police have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code
The police have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code

TRS MLAs’ poaching case: Court junks SIT plea to name BJP’s Santhosh as accused

Published on Dec 07, 2022 12:17 AM IST

On November 22, the police filed a memo in the ACB special court at Nampally criminal courts in Hyderabad, asking for permission to include Santhosh as accused No. 4 (A-4) in the poaching case.

B L Santhosh and three others are accused in the case of alleged attempt to poach four Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLAs into the BJP.
B L Santhosh and three others are accused in the case of alleged attempt to poach four Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLAs into the BJP.

Body parts recovered from drum, killer held in Andhra: Cops

Updated on Dec 07, 2022 12:17 AM IST

Tapaswi was forced to move out and stay with a classmate at Takkellapadu about 10 days back as Gyaneshwar, the accused, was allegedly harassing her.

Tapaswi was rushed to a hospital in Guntur, where she was declared dead. (Representative Photo)
Tapaswi was rushed to a hospital in Guntur, where she was declared dead. (Representative Photo)

‘Financing is lifeblood of terror’: NSA Doval at Central Asia meeting

Updated on Dec 07, 2022 05:01 AM IST

The maiden one-day NSA level meet comes on the back of the first summit in January this year between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presidents of the five Central Asian countries.

NNational Security Advisor Ajit Doval addresses the first India-Central Asia meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
NNational Security Advisor Ajit Doval addresses the first India-Central Asia meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

Something troubling in Presidential assent to Jallikattu, animal races: Supreme Court

Published on Dec 07, 2022 12:14 AM IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it found “something troubling” in the Presidential assent granted to allow Jallikattu, a popular traditional bull-taming sport in Tamil Nadu, and animal races in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The Supreme Court was examining a bunch of petitions filed by animal welfare organisations and individuals against Jallikattu and animal races. (PTI)
The Supreme Court was examining a bunch of petitions filed by animal welfare organisations and individuals against Jallikattu and animal races. (PTI)

People with disabilities urge CM Stalin for buses accessible by wheelchairs

Updated on Dec 07, 2022 12:13 AM IST

Their letter – written by petitioners with disabilities Rajiv Rajan, Vaishnavi Jayakumar and advocate K R Raja – comes in the backdrop of a press release on November 30 from the state transport department that they were planning to purchase 1000 buses for ₹420 crore

Three people with disabilities wrote an open letter to chief minister M K Stalin on Tuesday appealing him to commit to freedom of movement for the disabled. (PTI)
Three people with disabilities wrote an open letter to chief minister M K Stalin on Tuesday appealing him to commit to freedom of movement for the disabled. (PTI)

Opposition seeks to bring women’s reservation bill back into focus

Updated on Dec 07, 2022 05:01 AM IST

Opposition parties want to bring the women’s reservation bill back on the parliamentary agenda in the winter session that starts on Wednesday, arguing in a meeting that the draft legislation enjoys bipartisan support.

The UPA government did not push the women’s reservation bill in Lok Sabha (ANI)
The UPA government did not push the women’s reservation bill in Lok Sabha (ANI)

CBI to question KCR’s daughter on Dec 11 in Delhi liquor policy case

Published on Dec 07, 2022 12:11 AM IST

On December 4, the CBI DIG replied to her saying that the FIR copy and the complaint were available on the investigation agency website. Replying to the mail, Kavitha said her name did not figure in the list of accused persons mentioned in the FIR as well as the contents of the complaint.

The CBI DIGpolice said a team of officials from the central agency will visit Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s residence at 11 am on December 11 and record her statement in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. (ANI)
The CBI DIGpolice said a team of officials from the central agency will visit Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s residence at 11 am on December 11 and record her statement in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. (ANI)
