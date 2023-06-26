LIVE: North Korea holds mass rallies denouncing US, warns of nuclear war
- Jun 26, 2023 06:29 AM IST
North Korea holds mass rallies denouncing US, warns of nuclear war
North Korea held mass rallies in Pyongyang where people shouted slogans vowing a "war of revenge" to destroy the United States, as it marked the 73rd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War, state media reported on Monday.
About 120,000 working people and students took part in the rallies held across the capital on Sunday, state news agency KCNA reported.
- Jun 26, 2023 06:25 AM IST
Kyriakos Mitsotakis secures clear majority, wins second term as Greek PM
Securing a clear parliamentary majority, Kyriakos Mitsotakis has won a second four-year term as Prime Minister of Greece on Sunday, reported CNN.
The leader of Greece's centre-right New Democracy party, Mitsotakis, 55, emerged victorious with more power as his party registered resounding victory in Sunday's elections.
"We have high targets that will transform Greece...Today we will celebrate our victory, tomorrow we will roll up our sleeves," Mitsotakis said in his victory speech on Sunday, according to CNN.
- Jun 26, 2023 05:59 AM IST
Apathy, allegations of vote buying mark Guatemala's presidential election
Two of Guatemala's leading presidential candidates on Sunday accused the ruling party of buying votes, as polls closed in an election many voters doubt will fix the country's severe problems with poverty, crime and corruption, AFP reported.
In a vote marred by the exclusion of some candidates as well as a crackdown on the press, center-left candidate Sandra Torres and centrist Edmond Mulet -- both frontrunners -- pointed to alleged irregularities to favor the conservative ruling party candidate for president, Manuel Conde, in Central America's most populous country.
- Jun 26, 2023 05:50 AM IST
Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra in next 48 hrs: IMD
The coastal region, including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours, an IMD official said on Sunday.
The synoptic situations such as a low-pressure area formed in the eBay of Bengal, cyclonic circulation over the Kutch region of Gujarat and an active trough spread over Maharashtra to coastal Karnataka would bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours over Konkan including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, the official said.
After a long gap, the southwest monsoon has been speedily progressing and covering more and more areas, the official added.
- Jun 26, 2023 05:44 AM IST
India, US friendship among most consequential in world: Biden
President Joe Biden has said the friendship between the US and India was among the most consequential in the world as the two countries signed several major deals to further elevate their strategic technology partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic state visit.
Reacting to Biden’s remarks, Modi said the friendship between India and the US is a force for global good and will make the planet better as well as more sustainable.
- Jun 26, 2023 05:33 AM IST
Luxury car rams into auto at Savitri flyover in Delhi, two injured
Two people — an autorickshaw driver and his passenger — were injured after the three-wheeler they were travelling in was rammed by a speeding high-end luxury sports utility vehicle (SUV) at south Delhi’s Savitri flyover on Sunday morning, police officers aware of the case said, adding that two people have been taken into custody. Read more