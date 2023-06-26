Home / India News / LIVE: North Korea holds mass rallies denouncing US, warns of nuclear war
Live

LIVE: North Korea holds mass rallies denouncing US, warns of nuclear war

Jun 26, 2023 06:29 AM IST
  • Jun 26, 2023 06:29 AM IST

    North Korea holds mass rallies denouncing US, warns of nuclear war

    North Korea held mass rallies in Pyongyang where people shouted slogans vowing a "war of revenge" to destroy the United States, as it marked the 73rd anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War, state media reported on Monday.

    About 120,000 working people and students took part in the rallies held across the capital on Sunday, state news agency KCNA reported.

  • Jun 26, 2023 06:25 AM IST

    Kyriakos Mitsotakis secures clear majority, wins second term as Greek PM

    Securing a clear parliamentary majority, Kyriakos Mitsotakis has won a second four-year term as Prime Minister of Greece on Sunday, reported CNN.

    The leader of Greece's centre-right New Democracy party, Mitsotakis, 55, emerged victorious with more power as his party registered resounding victory in Sunday's elections.

    "We have high targets that will transform Greece...Today we will celebrate our victory, tomorrow we will roll up our sleeves," Mitsotakis said in his victory speech on Sunday, according to CNN.

  • Jun 26, 2023 05:59 AM IST

    Apathy, allegations of vote buying mark Guatemala's presidential election

    Two of Guatemala's leading presidential candidates on Sunday accused the ruling party of buying votes, as polls closed in an election many voters doubt will fix the country's severe problems with poverty, crime and corruption, AFP reported.

    In a vote marred by the exclusion of some candidates as well as a crackdown on the press, center-left candidate Sandra Torres and centrist Edmond Mulet -- both frontrunners -- pointed to alleged irregularities to favor the conservative ruling party candidate for president, Manuel Conde, in Central America's most populous country.

  • Jun 26, 2023 05:50 AM IST

    Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra in next 48 hrs: IMD

    The coastal region, including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours, an IMD official said on Sunday.

    The synoptic situations such as a low-pressure area formed in the eBay of Bengal, cyclonic circulation over the Kutch region of Gujarat and an active trough spread over Maharashtra to coastal Karnataka would bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours over Konkan including Mumbai and Madhya Maharashtra, the official said.

    After a long gap, the southwest monsoon has been speedily progressing and covering more and more areas, the official added.

  • Jun 26, 2023 05:44 AM IST

    India, US friendship among most consequential in world: Biden

    President Joe Biden has said the friendship between the US and India was among the most consequential in the world as the two countries signed several major deals to further elevate their strategic technology partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic state visit.

    Reacting to Biden’s remarks, Modi said the friendship between India and the US is a force for global good and will make the planet better as well as more sustainable.

  • Jun 26, 2023 05:33 AM IST

    Luxury car rams into auto at Savitri flyover in Delhi, two injured

    Two people — an autorickshaw driver and his passenger — were injured after the three-wheeler they were travelling in was rammed by a speeding high-end luxury sports utility vehicle (SUV) at south Delhi’s Savitri flyover on Sunday morning, police officers aware of the case said, adding that two people have been taken into custody. Read more

‘What’s happening in India’, PM Modi asks Nadda after returning from US, Egypt

india news
Published on Jun 26, 2023 06:09 AM IST

PM Modi returned to India in the early hours of Monday after his six-day visit to the US and Egypt during which several landmark agreements were signed.

Modi was received at the Delhi airport by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi and BJP chief J P Nadda.
PTI |

India-US friendship among most consequential in world, says Biden

Reacting to Biden’s remarks, Modi said the friendship between India and the US is a force for global good and will make the planet better

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden (PTI)(MINT_PRINT)
india news
Published on Jun 26, 2023 05:50 AM IST
PTI |

Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight enters Pakistan airspace, later lands in Amritsar

"IndiGo 6e-2124 entered in Pakistan airspace for a while due to bad weather and the flight was diverted to Amritsar," an official told ANI.

According to the carrier, the official flight was forced to enter Pakistani airspace due to bad weather(File/ AFP)
india news
Published on Jun 26, 2023 05:41 AM IST
ANI |

india news
Updated on Jun 26, 2023 06:29 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Incessant rain in Himachal Pradesh blocks Mandi-Kullu national highway

According to the official statement, the highway will likely be opened tomorrow.

The Indian Meteorological Department, on Sunday, issued a weather warning for Himachal Pradesh for the next five days.
india news
Updated on Jun 26, 2023 05:31 AM IST
ANI |

Bengal election body chief meets guv over panchayat poll prep

Eight people have died in various instances of political violence since the poll date was announced on June 8

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 26, 2023 02:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PM Modi returns to India after his landmark visit to US, Egypt

PM Modi arrived in Cairo on Saturday after concluding his high-profile state visit to the US.

Modi was received at the Delhi airport by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi and BJP chief J P Nadda. (ANI/ PIB )
india news
Updated on Jun 26, 2023 01:36 AM IST
PTI |

Why women are at centre of Manipur stir

The women’s groups have taken to the streets to protest against the state government.

People at the site of fire in Manipur. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 26, 2023 05:28 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar, Prawesh Lama, Imphal/new Delhi

Manipur violence: CM holds talks with Amit Shah after all-party meeting

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Sunday met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the “evolving situation” in the violence-hit state.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 26, 2023 01:14 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar, Smriti Kak Ramachandran, Guwahati/new Delhi

Homemakers are entitled to equal share in property, says Madras high court

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy observed that the wife contributes to the family by taking care of the household and the children.

The court observed that a wife being a homemaker multitasks with skills of a manager, a chef, a home doctor, a home economist. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 26, 2023 01:21 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu

Experts look to develop model to help predict natural disasters

Predictive model will be able to control the loss of lives in disasters like the Assam floods in Assam that have hit 34,000 people, scientists say

A bridge caved in the aftermath of cyclone Biparjoy that made landfall in Gujarat earlier in June. (REUTERS)
india news
Updated on Jun 26, 2023 12:43 AM IST
BySoumya Pillai, New Delhi

Unusual pattern sheds light on how monsoon line takes shape

Until a week ago, the sluggish movement of the monsoon line had raised concerns about the impact of an extremely delayed progress

Haze covers the city skyline during monsoon season, in Mumbai, Sunday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 26, 2023 05:30 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi

1 dead in Bihar dairy gas leak, 32 hospitalised

One person died and 32 were hospitalised following a gas leak from an ammonium cylinder in a dairy in Bihar. The cause of the leak is being probed.

Ashok Kumar, DSP, fire department, said several fire tenders and a quick response team from Patna were pressed into service as a safety measure. (File)
india news
Updated on Jun 26, 2023 12:31 AM IST
ByMukesh Kumar Mishra, Bihar

Centre may tweak pension policy to give assured benefit

The issue of pension has been a hot-button political issue, with opposition parties promising a switch to the old pension scheme during state elections.

The move will require some changes to the current market-linked pension plan launched in 2004 and comes amid a switch by several opposition-ruled states to an old pension scheme.
india news
Updated on Jun 26, 2023 05:33 AM IST
ByZia Haq

Charting the evolving India-US relationship

Over the past two decades, this relationship has gone from awkward resentment during the Cold War to full-throated embrace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden (PTI)(MINT_PRINT)
india news
Updated on Jun 26, 2023 05:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
