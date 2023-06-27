Home / India News / LIVE: Putin holds heads of Russia's security service
LIVE: Putin holds heads of Russia's security service

Jun 27, 2023 07:03 AM IST
  • Jun 27, 2023 07:03 AM IST

    Russia intercepted two British fighter jets over Black Sea: Report

    Russia says, intercepted two British fighter jets over Black Sea, reports AFP, quoting official

  • Jun 27, 2023 05:56 AM IST

    Putin holds meeting with heads of security forces in Moscow

    Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with security forces in Moscow after the whole fiasco amid Wagner Group's attempt to rebel against the country's military leadership. In a brief address to nation, Putin said those who organised the march towards the country's capital will be ‘brought to justice’. However, he said the regular Wagner troops will have the opportunity to join the Russian Army, move to Belarus or return to their home.

Shashi Tharoor bumped into Shoaib Akhtar at Dubai airport. Then this happened

india news
Published on Jun 27, 2023 06:39 AM IST

Shashi Tharoor was returning to New Delhi from England when he met Shoaib Akhtar at Dubai airport.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar.(Twitter / @ShashiTharoor)
ByHT News Desk

On Obama row, Owaisi drags China, Manipur: ‘More willing to attack ex-US Prez…’

Obama is probably not influenced by PM Modi's tea, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Asaduddin Owaisi commented on Obama's statement and the BJP leaders' condemnation of it.
india news
Published on Jun 27, 2023 06:09 AM IST
ByPoulomi Ghosh

india news
Updated on Jun 27, 2023 07:03 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Terrorist killed in encounter in J&K's Kulgam, policeman injured

The encounter broke out late Monday night at Hoowra village in Kulgam district.

The encounter started late Monday night at Hoowra village in Kulgam district.(ANI / Representational Image)
india news
Published on Jun 27, 2023 05:48 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Caste will have no role in appointment of priests, says Madras high court

The high court citing a 2016 verdict by the Supreme Court said, the appointment of a temple priest is a secular function and not about a hereditary right.

The Supreme Court had held that the religious service by an Archaka is the secular part of the religion and the performance of the religious service is an integral part of the religion. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 27, 2023 04:40 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu

Monsoon is becoming more erratic with time: Experts

Experts said that the human-induced climate crisis could be a factor behind such consistent change in monsoon trends

Vehicles move through waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and its service road after heavy rainfall during the onset of monsoon in Gurugram on Monday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 27, 2023 04:49 AM IST
BySoumya Pillai, Abhishek Jha, New Delhi

Mizoram now home: Manipur’s refugees say nothing left behind

Like Mizoram, Assam’s Cachar district is playing host to 1140 residents of Manipur’s Jiribam district who crossed the border on the night of May 4

The intermittent violence has left at least 131 dead, 419 injured and 50,000 displaced (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 27, 2023 04:49 AM IST
ByEZRELA DALIDIA FANAI

A month after violence, Muslim families return to Purola

Over 20 Muslim families that fled Purola town in Uttarkashi district nearly a month ago have returned to their homes as the region inched closer to normalcy after weeks of communal tension

Many shops run by Muslims in Purola main market remained shut for nearly three weeks. (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Jun 27, 2023 06:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Modi meets ministers amid Manipur unrest

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to discuss the situation in Manipur, where violence has left 115 dead and 300 injured in nearly two months. The meeting was attended by senior ministers, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and officers who briefed the PM on the steps being taken to restore normalcy in the northeastern state. The situation remains tense, and additional forces have been deployed to assist the local administration. The state government has been asked to talk to all stakeholders, spanning the ethnic divide between the majority Meitei and tribal Kuki communities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a meeting with senior ministers and officials in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 27, 2023 06:18 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents

Monsoon fury leadsto chaos across states

Flash floods, landslides, and lightning strikes have killed at least 10 people and left many stranded in India as the monsoon swept across the country. The surge has been unusual, with the monsoon arriving in Mumbai and Delhi on the same day, a fortnight late in Mumbai and a day early in Delhi. Much of the rain-related crisis was in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, where several highways were closed, stranding hundreds of people. The incidents highlight the need for improved early warning systems for weather-related extreme events, as climate change is predicted to increase the frequency of such events.

Vehicles move through waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and its service road after heavy rainfall during the onset of monsoon in Gurugram on Monday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jun 27, 2023 06:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, New Delhi/ Mandi/ Chandigarh/dehradun

DERC allows electricity bill hike, triggers political row

Delhi residents will pay more for electricity from their next billing cycle as power companies increase a surcharge known as the power purchase adjustment charge. The increase is meant to offset the cost of electricity that distribution companies buy from power generation companies, which has risen due to an increase in the cost of coal. The increase in PPAC will differ based on the area of the Capital a consumer resides in, and those consuming fewer than 200 units per month will not be affected. A political spat has erupted between the Delhi government and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

HT Image
india news
Updated on Jun 27, 2023 06:14 AM IST
ByAlok K N Mishra, New Delhi

Decision on Congress working committee likely this week

The announcement, likely in early July, is also expected to include new heads of all frontal organisations such as the National Students Union of India.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and K.C. Venugopal, and Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy.(Hindustan Times)
india news
Updated on Jun 27, 2023 04:49 AM IST
BySunetra Choudhury

Democratic process to begin soon in J&K: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh was addressing a national security conclave to mark nine years of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rule in the centre

Defence minister Rajnath Singh being felicitated with a turban by BJP’s J&K unit president Ravinder Raina during the India's National Security Conclave in Jammu on Monday. (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Jun 27, 2023 05:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Man defecates, urinates and spits on Delhi-bound Air India flight; arrested

The FIR further stated that this misconduct was spotted by the cabin crew and, subsequently, a verbal warning was issued by the cabin supervisor of the flight.

The accused passenger is a cook working in Africa.(HT_PRINT)
india news
Published on Jun 26, 2023 10:37 PM IST
ANI |

‘Dil Se Bura’ fame YouTuber Devraj Patel dies in accident in Raipur

Devraj and his friend met with the accident after their two-wheeler was hit by a truck on the outskirts of Raipur.

YouTuber Devraj Patel(ANI)
india news
Updated on Jun 26, 2023 10:30 PM IST
ByHT News Desk
