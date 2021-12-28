Home / India News / Breaking News: PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro stretch, to address students at IIT
Breaking News: PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro stretch, to address students at IIT

  Breaking news updates December 28, 2021:
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Dec 28, 2021 06:22 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 28, 2021 06:20 AM IST

    PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro stretch, to address students at IIT

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro rail project in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city and attend the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) on Tuesday, his office has announced.

  • Dec 28, 2021 06:16 AM IST

    India’s post-pandemic trade numbers

    India’s trade deficit in November stood at a record $22.9 billion, the commerce ministry said on December 14, in sharp contrast to a trade surplus in June 2020.

PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro stretch, to address students at IIT

  • The new 9km long section stretches from IIT-Kanpur to Moti Jheel in the city.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT file)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (HT file)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 06:14 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

PM Modi gets this 12-cr Mercedes-Maybach S650, can withstand blasts, bullets

PM Modi was recently seen in the new Maybach 650 armoured first at Hyderabad House when he met Russian President Vladimir Putin on his short visit to India.
PM Modi's Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard is the latest face-lifted model with VR10 level protection.&nbsp;(Mercedes-Maybach Photo)
PM Modi's Mercedes-Maybach S650 Guard is the latest face-lifted model with VR10 level protection. (Mercedes-Maybach Photo)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 06:01 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
india news

Man linked with Ludhiana blast arrested in Germany

According to diplomats based in Bonn and New Delhi, Multani was picked up by the Federal Police from Erfurt in central Germany after the Narendra Modi-led government requested German authorities to arrest the pro-Khalistan radical who has links to Pakistani, and has been involved in smuggling of arms and ammunition from across the border into Punjab.
Jaswinder Singh Multani is a member of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).
Jaswinder Singh Multani is a member of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).
Published on Dec 28, 2021 05:47 AM IST
ByShishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

9 departments, ministries get new secretaries after rejig

According to an order issued by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet, former Punjab chief secretary Vini Mahajan was appo-inted as secretary of the department of drinking water and sanitation.
Vini Mahajan, a 1987-batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre, was appointed as Punjab chief secretary in 2020 by then Amarinder Singh-led government but stepped down from the post in September this year.(HT File Photo)
Vini Mahajan, a 1987-batch IAS officer of Punjab cadre, was appointed as Punjab chief secretary in 2020 by then Amarinder Singh-led government but stepped down from the post in September this year.(HT File Photo)
Updated on Dec 28, 2021 03:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Kerala announces four-day night curfew from Dec 30

Thiruvananthapuram: As cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus surged, the Kerala government on Monday decided to impose night curfew from December 30 to January 2 and put severe restrictions on New Year Celebrations
Mangaluru: Commuters stand in a queue as others undergo RT-PCR COVID-19 testing at Talapady checkpost of the Karnataka-Kerala state border, in Mangaluru, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI11_30_2021_000233A) (PTI)
Mangaluru: Commuters stand in a queue as others undergo RT-PCR COVID-19 testing at Talapady checkpost of the Karnataka-Kerala state border, in Mangaluru, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 12:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Timely evacuation helps families in Chennai building avert tragedy

Chief minister M K Stalin announced 1 lakh each as aid to the families who lost their homes. In a statement, he said that the government will provide alternative accommodation to the 24 families very soon
Families living in 24 houses in the building had a miraculous escape since they left their homes on Sunday night after noticing a few cracks in the building. (HT photo)
Families living in 24 houses in the building had a miraculous escape since they left their homes on Sunday night after noticing a few cracks in the building. (HT photo)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 12:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
india news

Telangana Omicron tally climbs to 55 after 12 more cases

Telangana on Monday reported 12 more cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, taking the overall number of the cases of the new variant in the state to 55
(AP)
(AP)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 12:41 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Jailed serial killer Jayanandan behind 2004 Kochi double murder: Kerala police

Jailed serial killer Jayanandan was behind the 2004 twin murder near Kochi, Kerala police said on Monday as they claimed to having cracked the 17-year-old crime mystery.
Police said the twin murder in Kochi took place on May 30, 2004. (Representational)
Police said the twin murder in Kochi took place on May 30, 2004. (Representational)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Stir against paddy cultivation: Telangana Congress chief held for bid to gherao CM’s farmhouse

On Sunday, Reddy had announced that Congress would organise a “Rachabanda” (open forum) programme at the chief minister’s farmhouse at Erravelli village to expose the latter’s double standards on the cultivation of paddy during the Rabi season.
The police took Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy into custody soon after he came out to proceed to Erravelli at around 2 pm on Monday. (HT photo)
The police took Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy into custody soon after he came out to proceed to Erravelli at around 2 pm on Monday. (HT photo)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 12:35 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

The year that was: Hacker at the centre of political furore

A probe into an 11-month-old case in Bengaluru involving a cryptocurrency hacker has snowballed into a political controversy with opposition parties accusing the ruling party of a cover-up to protect “two influential politicians”.
Sriki was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of police on Nov 18, 2020, in a drug peddling case. (HT File)
Sriki was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of police on Nov 18, 2020, in a drug peddling case. (HT File)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 12:29 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
india news

6 Maoists gunned down in encounter in Telangana-Chhattisgarh border: Police

Hyderabad: Six members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Telangana-Chhattisgarh border area on Monday morning, police said
Six members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Telangana-Chhattisgarh border area on Monday morning. (Representational Image)
Six members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Telangana-Chhattisgarh border area on Monday morning. (Representational Image)
Updated on Dec 28, 2021 03:25 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
india news

State to carry out jab drive in schools for 15-18 age group: Karnataka chief minister

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar said 75% of the eligible population has been administered the second dose of vaccine against Covid.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the state government is preparing to vaccinate those between the age group of 15 and 18 years from January. (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the state government is preparing to vaccinate those between the age group of 15 and 18 years from January. (PTI)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 12:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Karnataka high court fines police officer 1L over illegal detention of woman

The verdict was given by a bench headed by justice NS Sanjay Gowda after hearing a petition filed by the woman seeking her release from the rehabilitation centre meant for human trafficking victims.
The high court expressed its displeasure over the act of moral policing by law enforcement agency and said police don’t have the right to interfere with a person’s married life. (HT Photo)
The high court expressed its displeasure over the act of moral policing by law enforcement agency and said police don't have the right to interfere with a person's married life. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 12:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Maharishi Ramayan Vidyapeeth Trust under scanner in Ayodhya land purchase case

Officials said they were focusing on the Maharishi Ramayan Vidyapeeth Trust, which bought land in Manjha Barhata and Shahnawazpur villages from its Dalit owners.
Ram Mandir construction site in Ayodhya. (PTI)
Ram Mandir construction site in Ayodhya. (PTI)
Updated on Dec 28, 2021 03:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Lucknow
