Breaking News: PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro stretch, to address students at IIT

Dec 28, 2021 06:20 AM IST
PM Modi to inaugurate Kanpur Metro stretch, to address students at IIT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro rail project in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city and attend the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) on Tuesday, his office has announced.
Dec 28, 2021 06:16 AM IST
India’s post-pandemic trade numbers
India’s trade deficit in November stood at a record $22.9 billion, the commerce ministry said on December 14, in sharp contrast to a trade surplus in June 2020.
According to diplomats based in Bonn and New Delhi, Multani was picked up by the Federal Police from Erfurt in central Germany after the Narendra Modi-led government requested German authorities to arrest the pro-Khalistan radical who has links to Pakistani, and has been involved in smuggling of arms and ammunition from across the border into Punjab.
Thiruvananthapuram:
As cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus surged, the Kerala government on Monday decided to impose night curfew from December 30 to January 2 and put severe restrictions on New Year Celebrations
Chief minister M K Stalin announced ₹1 lakh each as aid to the families who lost their homes. In a statement, he said that the government will provide alternative accommodation to the 24 families very soon
On Sunday, Reddy had announced that Congress would organise a “Rachabanda” (open forum) programme at the chief minister’s farmhouse at Erravelli village to expose the latter’s double standards on the cultivation of paddy during the Rabi season.
A probe into an 11-month-old case in Bengaluru involving a cryptocurrency hacker has snowballed into a political controversy with opposition parties accusing the ruling party of a cover-up to protect “two influential politicians”.