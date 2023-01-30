Live
BREAKING: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Delhi over next 2 hours
Updated on Jan 30, 2023 05:36 AM IST
Jan 30, 2023 05:36 AM IST
IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Delhi over next 2 hours
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi during the next 2 hours”.
Grand Tamasha: ‘Many policies fail due to ambition, competence gap’
Published on Jan 30, 2023 12:27 AM IST
There is a paradox between the ambition and competence of the Indian state, and the gap between the two is why so many public policies fail, according to public policy scholar Pranay Kotasthane. Kotasthane made these comments on the premier episode of Season Nine of “Grand Tamasha”
Djoker laughs his way to 22nd slam, equals record
Published on Jan 30, 2023 12:23 AM IST
This was an emotional triumph unlike any other even for the thick-skinned and largely poker-faced Djokovic
Road project damages Uttarakhand eco-sensitive zone, says report
Published on Jan 30, 2023 12:20 AM IST
Dehradun: A road built in the Bhagirathi eco-sensitive zone in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district without requisite permissions has caused irreparable damage to local ecology, according to a report by a monitoring panel, which has recommended stringent action against the executing agency, contractors and forest officials
FY24 budget may nudge states to take up reforms
Published on Jan 30, 2023 12:19 AM IST
The Indian economy has been in a stronger position compared to other major global economies despite headwinds like the aftermath of pandemic and the Ukraine war
ONGC should shift its orientation from processes to outcomes: Hardeep Puri
Published on Jan 30, 2023 12:18 AM IST
State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation needs to change its orientation from processes to outcomes, and have new key performance indicators for better efficiency, petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday
Rajeev Jayaswal
Enrolment in higher education increased by 7.5% in 2020-21 from 2019-20: AISHE report
Published on Jan 30, 2023 12:17 AM IST
New Delhi: Enrolment in higher education increased by 7
396 ad hoc postings to Uttarakhand assembly secretariat from 2001 to 2022 illegal: Expert Panel
Updated on Jan 30, 2023 12:14 AM IST
All 396 ad hoc appointments to Uttarakhand assembly secretariat made from 2001 to 2022 are “unconstitutional”, an expert committee has found, but only 228 such appointments made since 2016 have been cancelled so far
Kerala HC recalls bail order amid row over lawyer’s bribery claims
Published on Jan 30, 2023 12:10 AM IST
The high court registrar has collected details of cases represented by Kidangoor and submitted them to the police.
Final hearing in tuberculosis drug patent case ends, verdict likely in a month
Published on Jan 30, 2023 12:09 AM IST
New Delhi: The Indian Patent Office had held its final hearing on a challenge filed by two tuberculosis survivors to prevent the Indian arm of drugmaker Johnson & Johnson from extending its patent on bedaquiline, used against drug-resistant TB, beyond the primary patent’s expiry in July
Bus service back in Maoist-hit area after 40 years
Updated on Jan 30, 2023 12:07 AM IST
The bus service covers a distance of 81 km in about three-and-half-hours from Jagargunda before reaching district headquarters Dantewada that witnessed multiple instances of Maoist violence in the past.
Light rainfall predicted on Monday after wet Sunday in Delhi
Updated on Jan 30, 2023 04:54 AM IST
Delhi is likely to receive light rain on Monday morning as well, with no rain expected in the region from Tuesday
Jharkhand governor sends back Soren govt’s local domicile bill
Published on Jan 30, 2023 12:05 AM IST
Jharkhand governor returned the Bill back to the government for reconsideration, underlining that the government needs to review its legality and frame it as per constitutional norms and court rulings.
‘Pathaan’ mania sweeps asideboycott calls, sets new records
Published on Jan 30, 2023 12:05 AM IST
Pathaan became the first film in Hindi cinema history to gross ₹100 crore worldwide in a single day when it opened on Wednesday.
Roshmila Bhattacharya