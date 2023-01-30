Home / India News / BREAKING: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Delhi over next 2 hours
BREAKING: IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Delhi over next 2 hours

india news
Updated on Jan 30, 2023 05:36 AM IST

Breaking news live January 30, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

ByHT News Desk
  • Jan 30, 2023 05:36 AM IST

    IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Delhi over next 2 hours

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi during the next 2 hours”.

breaking news

ByHT News Desk

