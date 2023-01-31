Home / India News / LIVE: US to end Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11
LIVE: US to end Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11

india news
Updated on Jan 31, 2023 05:44 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

  • Jan 31, 2023 05:44 AM IST

    US to end Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11

    The White House will end a pair of Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11, in a latest signal that the administration is winding down its fight against the virus, reported Bloomberg. 

breaking news

NIA arrests wanted Maoist woman over Chhattisgarh attack

india news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:43 AM IST

Madkam Ungi alias Kamla was arrested during a raid on Sunday and was produced before a NIA special court in Jagdalpur

A Chhattisgarh police official familiar with the development said Ungi was the fourth accused arrested in Tekulaguda attack case since 2021
ByHT Correspondent
Herculean task to fight Nagaland elections after MLAs quit party: NPF

india news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:40 AM IST

The Naga People’s Front (NPF), which emerged as the single largest party in the 2018 Nagaland assembly elections, has said it is facing immense challenge to fight next month’s polls as it lost 21 of its MLAs to the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) last year

HT Image
ByAlice Yhoshü, Kohima
Delhi HC transfers same-sex marriage petitions to Supreme Court

india news
Updated on Jan 31, 2023 12:38 AM IST

The Delhi high court on Monday transferred to the Supreme Court a bunch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same sex-marriage under various matrimonial statutes.

The Delhi high court bench directed its registry to transfer the case files immediately to the Supreme Court. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Social activists, students hold screening of BBC series in Chennai

india news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:37 AM IST

The Chennai police had given permission for the group of about 200 to only protest on Sunday evening where they condemned the Union government for banning the documentary, however, later they watched both parts.

HT Image
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
Bar Council issues show-cause notice to controversial Kerala lawyer

india news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:36 AM IST

A group of lawyers had moved the Union law ministry last week citing serious allegations against the lawyer and later it advised the Bar council to look into these charges.

Kidangoor was also the president of Kerala high court advocates association.
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
60 students fall ill in suspected case of food poisoning in Kerala

india news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:34 AM IST

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Lakkidi in Wayanad (north Kerala) have been admitted to various hospitals in the district on Monday in a suspected case of food poisoning.

HT Image
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Tripura elections: ‘No breaking point... parties did not give a concrete offer,’ says TIPRA Motha chief

india news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:33 AM IST

In the upcoming assembly elections in Tripura, the TIPRA Motha party, led by former Congress leader Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, is being wooed by all national parties for an alliance.

TIPRA Motha chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma.
BySunetra Choudhury, New Delhi
Odisha minister cremated; probe on to find out motive behind murder

india news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:28 AM IST

Bhubaneswar: A day after Odisha health minister Naba Kishore Das was shot dead by an assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI), interrogation of the accused continued on Monday to ascertain the motive behind the murder, police officers said, adding that the 60-year-old minister was cremated in Jharsuguda district with full state honours

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders and workers gather to pay tribute to party leader and Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das, in Bhubaneswar, Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Das died in hospital hours after being shot by a policeman in Jharsuguda district on Sunday. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_30_2023_000102A) (PTI)
ByDebabrata Mohanty
Tripura elections: Key leaders file nomination papers on last day

india news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:27 AM IST

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha, state Congress president Birajit Sinha and state BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharya were among 228 candidates who submitted their nomination papers on the last day on Monday for the assembly elections scheduled next month.

Tripura chief minister Manik Saha with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra show a victory sign during the roadshow in Agartala on Monday. (ANI)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman, Agartala
‘Court overlooked mental health’: Family of Gorakhnath temple attack accused

india news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:23 AM IST

Soon after arrest of Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, 35, for attacking security personnel at Gorkhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh, his family had claimed that he was suffering from mental illness and undergoing treatment.

Abbasi had obtained a chemical engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay in 2015 and lived in Mumbai and Jamnagar before returning to Gorakhpur in 2020. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
ICET: The next big thing in the India-US strategic relationship is here

india news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:23 AM IST

ICET is, arguably, that next big thing, for the political, strategic, commercial and scientific alignment it represents between the two countries

HT Image
ByPrashant Jha, Washington
State of the economy, in five charts

india news
Updated on Jan 31, 2023 05:34 AM IST

The government will present the Economic Survey on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday

Representative Image (HT file photo)
ByRoshan Kishore
Rahul Gandhi reveals why he wore T-shirt for Bharat Jodo Yatra

india news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:20 AM IST

It’s been a constant question since the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra crossed into northern India: how was Rahul Gandhi managing to brave the cold in a mere T-shirt?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders Shaktisinh Gohil and Selja Kumari during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurukshetra district. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Covid at a point of transition, but still a global emergency: WHO

india news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:18 AM IST

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday announced that Covid-19 continues to remain a public health emergency of international concern but added that the pandemic is currently at a “transition point”, suggesting that a change may be in the offing later this year

A person wearing a protective suit sits in Beijing Railway Station as passengers wait to board a train to travel for Spring Festival ahead of Chinese Lunar New Year festivities after China lifted its Covid-19 restrictions in Beijing. (REUTERS)
ByRhythma Kaul, New Delhi
Key parties skip Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra finale

india news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:17 AM IST

A supposed show-of-unity by opposition parties to mark the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday in Srinagar remained largely lacklustre.

Congress leaders at the Bharat Jodo Yatra amid heavy snowfall in Srinagar on Monday. (AICC)
BySaubhadra Chatterji, Srinagar
