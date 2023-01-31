Live
LIVE: US to end Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11
Updated on Jan 31, 2023 05:44 AM IST
Breaking news live January 31, 2023:
Jan 31, 2023 05:44 AM IST
US to end Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11
The White House will end a pair of Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11, in a latest signal that the administration is winding down its fight against the virus, reported Bloomberg.
NIA arrests wanted Maoist woman over Chhattisgarh attack
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:43 AM IST
Madkam Ungi alias Kamla was arrested during a raid on Sunday and was produced before a NIA special court in Jagdalpur
Herculean task to fight Nagaland elections after MLAs quit party: NPF
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:40 AM IST
The Naga People’s Front (NPF), which emerged as the single largest party in the 2018 Nagaland assembly elections, has said it is facing immense challenge to fight next month’s polls as it lost 21 of its MLAs to the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) last year
, KohimaAlice Yhoshü
Delhi HC transfers same-sex marriage petitions to Supreme Court
Updated on Jan 31, 2023 12:38 AM IST
The Delhi high court on Monday transferred to the Supreme Court a bunch of petitions seeking legal recognition of same sex-marriage under various matrimonial statutes.
Social activists, students hold screening of BBC series in Chennai
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:37 AM IST
The Chennai police had given permission for the group of about 200 to only protest on Sunday evening where they condemned the Union government for banning the documentary, however, later they watched both parts.
Bar Council issues show-cause notice to controversial Kerala lawyer
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:36 AM IST
A group of lawyers had moved the Union law ministry last week citing serious allegations against the lawyer and later it advised the Bar council to look into these charges.
60 students fall ill in suspected case of food poisoning in Kerala
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:34 AM IST
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Lakkidi in Wayanad (north Kerala) have been admitted to various hospitals in the district on Monday in a suspected case of food poisoning.
Tripura elections: ‘No breaking point... parties did not give a concrete offer,’ says TIPRA Motha chief
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:33 AM IST
In the upcoming assembly elections in Tripura, the TIPRA Motha party, led by former Congress leader Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, is being wooed by all national parties for an alliance.
Odisha minister cremated; probe on to find out motive behind murder
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:28 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: A day after Odisha health minister Naba Kishore Das was shot dead by an assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI), interrogation of the accused continued on Monday to ascertain the motive behind the murder, police officers said, adding that the 60-year-old minister was cremated in Jharsuguda district with full state honours
Tripura elections: Key leaders file nomination papers on last day
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:27 AM IST
Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha, state Congress president Birajit Sinha and state BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharya were among 228 candidates who submitted their nomination papers on the last day on Monday for the assembly elections scheduled next month.
, AgartalaPriyanka Deb Barman
‘Court overlooked mental health’: Family of Gorakhnath temple attack accused
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:23 AM IST
Soon after arrest of Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, 35, for attacking security personnel at Gorkhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh, his family had claimed that he was suffering from mental illness and undergoing treatment.
ICET: The next big thing in the India-US strategic relationship is here
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:23 AM IST
ICET is, arguably, that next big thing, for the political, strategic, commercial and scientific alignment it represents between the two countries
State of the economy, in five charts
Updated on Jan 31, 2023 05:34 AM IST
The government will present the Economic Survey on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday
Rahul Gandhi reveals why he wore T-shirt for Bharat Jodo Yatra
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:20 AM IST
It’s been a constant question since the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra crossed into northern India: how was Rahul Gandhi managing to brave the cold in a mere T-shirt?
Covid at a point of transition, but still a global emergency: WHO
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:18 AM IST
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday announced that Covid-19 continues to remain a public health emergency of international concern but added that the pandemic is currently at a “transition point”, suggesting that a change may be in the offing later this year
Key parties skip Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra finale
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:17 AM IST