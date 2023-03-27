Home / India News / LIVE highlights: Ahead of G20 meet, pro-Khalistan outfit makes threat calls

LIVE highlights: Ahead of G20 meet, pro-Khalistan outfit makes threat calls

Updated on Mar 27, 2023 11:18 PM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Mar 27, 2023 10:55 PM IST

    3 children among 6 killed in Tennessee school shooting

    Three children were killed in a shooting at a private Christian grade school in Nashville on Monday, hospital officials said. Read more

  • Mar 27, 2023 10:53 PM IST

    Congress to protest against Centre wearing black clothes for 2nd day

    Opposition parties led by Congress will continue to stage protest wearing black clothes in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premise. Read more

  • Mar 27, 2023 08:32 PM IST

    Pro-Khalistan outfit makes threat calls ahead of G-20 meet in Uttarakhand

    A banned pro-Khalistan organisation has made threat calls to hundreds of people including journalists ahead of a crucial three-day G-20 meeting to be held in Uttarakhand's Ramnagar with an aim to "internationalise" the issue, officials said.

    They said those who received the calls Sunday night heard pre-recorded messages by Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, head of the organization 'Sikh for Justice', in which he said they will raise flags at airports, railway stations and other areas during the meeting days. (PTI)

  • Mar 27, 2023 07:39 PM IST

    Female cheetah from Namibia dies in MP’s Kuno Park due to renal infection

    A female Cheetah ‘Shasha’ brought from Namibia to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park died on Monday due to renal infection, said a senior forest officer. Read more

  • Mar 27, 2023 07:30 PM IST

    Karnataka BJP MLA arrested in bribery case

    BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa arrested in bribery case after Karnataka high court rejects anticipatory bail.

  • Mar 27, 2023 06:31 PM IST

    Disqualified MP Rahul Gandhi asked to vacate govt bungalow

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate his government-allotted bungalow at 12, Tughlaq Lane by April 22, days after he stood disqualified as a Lok Sabha member. Read more

  • Mar 27, 2023 05:38 PM IST

    Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed brought to UP's Prayagraj

    The convoy of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed being escorted by police to Prayagraj entered Uttar Pradesh on Monday after crossing Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

  • Mar 27, 2023 05:28 PM IST

    Centre, Gujarat govt get SC notice on Bilkis Bano plea against 11 convicts' premature release

    The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre and Gujarat government in a petition filed by Bilkis Bano against the premature release of 11 people convicted of her gangrape and murdering her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots and called the offence “horrendous”. It will hear the case extensively on April 18. Read more

  • Mar 27, 2023 03:58 PM IST

    Shiv Sena (UBT) decides to skip key Congress meet over ‘Savarkar’ remark: Party leader Sanjay Raut to ANI

    The Uddhav Thackeray faction decided not to attend the meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Monday over Rahul Gandhi's “I am not Savarkar, I am Gandhi” comments, MP Sanjay Raut told news agency ANI. Read more

  • Mar 27, 2023 03:46 PM IST

    Doctors in Jaipur protest against Right to Health Act

    Doctors in Jaipur hold protest against the Right to Health bill passed in the Rajasthan Assembly on March 21. 

  • Mar 27, 2023 03:39 PM IST

    What report says about RBI's next policy meeting

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to pause their interest rate hike and the current 6.5 per cent repo rate could be the terminal rate for now, said SBI Research in its latest Ecowrap report. Read more

  • Mar 27, 2023 02:45 PM IST

    Maharashtra BJP MPs stage protests in Parliament against Rahul Gandhi

    BJP MPs from Maharashtra are staging protest in front of Shivaji statue in Parliament against Rahul Gandhi for his recent comment related Savarkar. 

  • Mar 27, 2023 01:27 PM IST

    2 dead in Saki Naka fire: BMC

    Two people have died so far in the fire incident at an electronics and hardware store near Saki Naka Metro Station in Andheri (E), said Brihanmumbai Municipality Corporation (BMC).

  • Mar 27, 2023 12:33 PM IST

    Saudi National Bank chair resigns after Credit Suisse buyout

    Saudi National Bank chair resigned after Credit Suisse buyout, a statement said.

  • Mar 27, 2023 10:40 AM IST

    BJP issues whip to Rajya Sabha MPs for passage of key Bills

    Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a three-line whip for its MPs to be present in Rajya Sabha on Monday for the passage of important Bills in the Upper House, reported ANI.

  • Mar 27, 2023 10:06 AM IST

    India logs over 1,800 new Covid cases for 2nd consecutive day

    India continued to report a rise in active Covid caseload which crossed the 10,000-mark today with 1,805 fresh cases.

  • Mar 27, 2023 09:26 AM IST

    Delhi govt hospitals conduct mock drills to review Covid preparedness

    Following the increase in COVID cases in the national capital, mock drills were conducted in the Delhi hospitals on Sunday to review preparedness.

  • Mar 27, 2023 08:46 AM IST

    Congress MPs to meet at Parliamentary Party office at 10.30am

    Congress MPs from both houses will meet at its Parliamentary Party office at 10.30 am today amid protests against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.

  • Mar 27, 2023 08:28 AM IST

    2 shot at Gurudwara in Sacramento County

    Two people were shot at a Gurudwara in Sacramento County, California on Sunday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

  • Mar 27, 2023 07:17 AM IST

    UP police taking Atiq Ahmed to Prayagraj briefly halts in Shivpuri

  • Mar 27, 2023 06:31 AM IST

    Convoy of Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed reaches Shivpuri

  • Mar 27, 2023 06:07 AM IST

    Israel PM Netanyahu fires defense minister who dissented on court plan

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday fired Defence Minister Yoav Galant a day after he broke ranks, citing security concerns in calling for a pause to the government's controversial judicial reforms, reported AFP.

