Opposition parties to keep on with ‘black’ protest against Centre with 'same energy'

Opposition parties led by Congress will continue to stage protest wearing black clothes in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue inside the Parliament premise, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. The decision was made during a dinner meet of Opposition parties at Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's 10, Rajaji Marg, residence. The final call will be taken tomorrow in a meeting at Kharge's office. The Opposition conducted massive demonstration today over Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP and a demand for joint parliamentary committe-level probe in the Adani-Hindenburg case. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi along with other Opposition leaders,(Twitter/Congress)

“Rahul Gandhi is not worried about the house. Whatever the government of India is doing with the country's democracy is a bigger issue, that is what he told. Every Opposition party is together, we had a cordial discussion and we will move forward with the same energy,” Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told ANI.

Sharing some clips from the meeting, Kharge slammed the Centre for ‘trampling the interest of 140 crore people’ by saving the ‘Prime Minister’s param mitr'. He reiterated the Opposition's demand to conduct an investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg issue by a joint parliamentary committee.

Leaders from major political parties, including Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharat Raksha Samithi (BRS), were present at the dinner meet. However, as declared earlier, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena skipped the meeting as the party chief earlier cautioned a rift in the Opposition alliance over Rahul Gandhi's remark on Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar.

The latest fissure between Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress comes after Rahul Gandhi recently drew a parallel between Savarkar and the Centre's demand for his apology over remarks made in the UK on Indian democracy. "My name is not Savarkar, won't apologise," he defiantly said at a press conference.

"Veer Savarkar is our God, and any disrespect towards him will not be tolerated. We are prepared to fight, but insulting our Gods is not something we will tolerate," the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

The Congress and other Opposition parties today wore black to Parliament as a sign of protest signalling the ‘end of democracy in PM Modi’s India’. This comes days after Rahul Gandhi lost his Lok Sabha seat following a Surat court judgemment in a criminal defamation case. The Congress called out the ‘lightening speed’ decision at which Gandhi was disqualified and termed it a ‘black day’.

