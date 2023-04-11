Home / India News / LIVE: US government appeals court to halt abortion pill order
LIVE: US government appeals court to halt abortion pill order

Updated on Apr 11, 2023 06:08 AM IST

ByHT News Desk
  • Apr 11, 2023 05:45 AM IST

    Four dead in Louisville bank shooting were suspect's colleagues, governor's friends

    The four people shot dead in a shooting on Monday in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, were all colleagues of the suspect who gunned them down, and two of them were close friends of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Reuters reported.

  • Apr 11, 2023 05:40 AM IST

    Japan finance minister to host G7 meeting in Washington on April 12

    Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Tuesday that Japan would chair a Group of Seven (G7) financial leaders' meeting on April 12 in Washington to discuss the underlying global economy, global supply chains, inflation and the Ukraine crisis, Reuters reported.

  • Apr 11, 2023 05:27 AM IST

    Taliban bans women from restaurants with gardens in Herat

    The Taliban on Monday barred entry of families and women into restaurants with gardens or green spaces in Herat province, Afghanistan, reported Fox News.

  • Apr 11, 2023 05:25 AM IST

    2 children killed in latest NYC e-bike fire; 4 survive blaze

    An electric bicycle powered by a lithium ion battery is being blamed for a fatal fire on Monday in New York City that killed two children, marking the latest in a string of e-bike-related fires in the city, AP reported.

  • Apr 11, 2023 05:23 AM IST

    US gov appeals court to halt abortion pill order

    The US government on Monday filed an emergency motion to stay a judge's ruling to revoke the Food and Drug Administration's 23-year-old approval of the abortion pill mifepristone, a ruling that could make it harder for patients to undergo the procedure. Read more

  • Apr 11, 2023 05:22 AM IST

    Trump due back in NY for questioning in fraud lawsuit

    Donald Trump is scheduled to return to New York for a deposition Thursday in a business fraud lawsuit filed against him and his company by the state's attorney general, according to a person familiar with the matter, AP reported.

‘Muslims in India…’: Sitharaman on negative Western ‘perception’

Nirmala Sitharaman gave a befitting reply to the negative Western 'perception' of India at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(PTI file)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
LIVE: US government appeals court to halt abortion pill order

Breaking news updates April 11, 2023: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news of the hour.

ByHT News Desk

Tamil Nadu passes resolution seeking timeframe for Governors to clear bills

india news
Updated on Apr 11, 2023 04:58 AM IST

The adoption of the resolution came days after the governor’s remarks that bills, which are withheld, should be considered “dead” sparked a political row.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin speaks during the Budget Session of the State Assembly, in Chennai on Monday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
25-year-old arrested for assaulting cabin crew on Air India’s Delhi-London flight

india news
Updated on Apr 11, 2023 01:16 AM IST

In a statement, Air India said the passenger did not heed verbal and written warnings and continued to be unruly

In its statement, Air India called the safety, security, and dignity of all on board important and added the airline was providing all possible support to the affected crew members. “We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers.”
ByNeha LM Tripathi
Sensitise pilots, cabin crew on handling unruly flyers, says DGCA

india news
Updated on Apr 11, 2023 02:39 AM IST

The aviation regulator pointed out provisions under the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) for action to be taken by the airline to deal with unruly passengers

The regulator also pointed out that in the recent past, it has noticed a few incidents such as smoking in aircraft, consumption of alcoholic beverages resulting in unruly behaviour, altercations between passengers and sometimes inappropriate touching or sexual harassment by the passengers during the flight, wherein “post holders, pilots and cabin crew members have failed to take appropriate actions”.
ByHT Correspondent
Pilot’s fast against party interests: AICC Rajasthan in-charge

india news
Updated on Apr 11, 2023 01:12 AM IST

“Sachin Pilot’s day-long fast tomorrow is against the party interests and is anti-party activity,” said Rajasthan Congress in-charge.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot.(ANI)
ByHT Correspondent
BRS suspends former MP, ex-minister over ‘anti-party’ activities

india news
Updated on Apr 11, 2023 12:57 AM IST

BRS suspended former MP Ponguleti Srinivasulu Reddy and former minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

K Chandrasekhar Rao. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Farmers protest against move to relocate wild elephant

india news
Updated on Apr 11, 2023 12:54 AM IST

Protests in Palakkad district intensified on Monday over Kerala high court’s decision to relocate rogue elephant Arikomban.

Farmers protest against Kerala HC’s decision to relocate a wild elephant to a tiger reserve, in Palakkad district on Monday. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent
Telangana Governor cleared 3 bills, SC told

india news
Updated on Apr 11, 2023 12:50 AM IST

Reacting to Tamilisai’s decision on the pending bills, senior Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and state finance minister T Harish Rao said it was unfortunate that she had given consent to only three of the 10 pending bills, that too, only after the intervention of the Supreme Court

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has given consent to three bills
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
68 held in Jamshedpur for clashes over ‘religious flag desecrated’ rumour

india news
Updated on Apr 11, 2023 12:38 AM IST

The violence in Shastri Nagar area erupted late on Sunday after two groups clashed with one another over alleged desecration of the religious flag.

Shops were set ablaze in Jamshedpur on Sunday. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Ranchi
7 killed as tree falls on shed in Maha temple

india news
Updated on Apr 11, 2023 12:35 AM IST

Chief minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief over the incident, and announced an ex gratia compensation of ₹4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased.

Rescue operation is underway, in Akola district. (PTI)
ByPradip Kumar Maitra, Nagpur
HC asks govt, Twitter to give details of global laws on blocking of posts

india news
Updated on Apr 11, 2023 12:22 AM IST

The direction came as the court continued its hearing in Twitter’s challenge against the government to block 39 accounts.

The court questioned both the Centre and Twitter for not sharing or asking the reason for blocking of the 39 Twitter accounts. (Representative Photo)
ByRicha Banka, New Delhi
Houses of Muslims set on fire after murder of Hindu man in Meerut: Police

india news
Updated on Apr 11, 2023 12:21 AM IST

“The situation is under control. A senior policeman is camping in the village with a police team,” said top police official.

Representative Image (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT File Photo)
ByS Raju, Meerut
Ukraine looking at India to help end Russia’s war, says minister

india news
Updated on Apr 11, 2023 12:20 AM IST

Ukraine seeks enhanced engagement with India, including a resolution to the war with Russia. Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova delivered a letter from President Volodymyr Zelensky seeking a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and inviting him to visit Ukraine. The Ukrainian leadership wants to coordinate with India on security issues and hopes for greater Indian involvement in efforts to end the war. Dzhaparova also raised the possibility of Ukraine?s speaker, Ruslan Stefanchuk, joining a parliament-level event to be hosted by India.

MEA secretary (West) Sanjay Verma with first deputy minister of foreign affairs of Ukraine Emine Dzhaparova in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
US shared clues after downing Chinese balloon

india news
Updated on Apr 11, 2023 12:36 AM IST

The US Air Force has shared details of the Chinese spy balloon incident with several air forces, including India's, according to top US official.

The huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the US, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying and sending excited or alarmed Americans outside with binoculars.(AP)
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi
